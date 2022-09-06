Ministry of Justice suspends sale of iPhones

The Department of Consumer Protection and Defense, linked to the Justice ministryimposed a fine of BRL 12.2 million on Apple for selling iPhone-branded smartphones, since October 2020, without battery chargers.

The order, published this Tuesday, 6, in the official diary of the Union, also determines the cancellation of registration of devices introduced on the market since the iPhone 12 model, “because they are marketed without essential components for their functioning”.

The agency also determined the immediate suspension of the supply of all smartphones of the brand, regardless of model or generation, unaccompanied by the battery charger.

The sanctions are the result of an administrative process opened in December 2021 by the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon).

For the agency’s technicians, Apple is responsible for “providing an incomplete product or lacking essential functionality”, because without a charger the device does not work, in addition to “deliberately discriminatory practice against consumers” and “transfer of exclusive responsibilities of the Supplier”.

In its defense, Apple argued that the elimination of chargers was just one of numerous initiatives taken by the company with the aim of achieving the goal of zero carbon emissions in all its products and in the supply chain by 2030.

He also argued that removing the adapters from iPhones will prevent the emission of 2 million tons of carbon a year, equivalent to 450 thousand fewer cars on the road per year.

The process concluded, however, that the company only reported that it removed the chargers due to environmental concerns without demonstrating, however, a broader strategy of action aimed at promoting sustainable consumption and preserving the environment.

“Thus, doubts remain about the practices adopted by the aforementioned companies related to sharing obligations with consumers for environmental preservation; transparency and provision of adequate information to consumers; socio-environmental responsibility; and consumer safety”.