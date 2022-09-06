Model is criticized by American press

The marriage of Gisele Bündchen and the player Tom Brady is in crisis. At least, that’s what the international press, which is obsessed with the case, says. That’s because Brady is a football star. In January 2022, he announced his retirement (in a deal made with his wife, Gisele). But in March, he changed his mind and said he would play again. That would be the reason for the crisis.

If that’s the case, Gisele is sure to be upset. But what caught my attention when I read the news was not the couple’s crisis, but a detail. In several articles about the case, one of the reasons for the crisis, according to the American press, would be: “Gisele’s behavior”. site PageSixfrom the important New York Post newspaper, even described her as “hotheaded, like a blown-up Brazilian”.

For there. Prejudice often lives in the details and that seems to be the case. The American press is not only blaming the crisis on Gisele, but also claiming that she would be “hotheaded” for being Brazilian. What stereotype is this?

One that accompanies us all over the world, unfortunately. We, Brazilians and Latinas, are described as dramatic and bursting, some “barraqueiras”. But this is a generalization and a prejudice. Saying that one of the reasons for the fight is Gisele being “blown up for being Brazilian” would be the same as saying that Tom Brady is “cold for being American”. Would that be right? No way. That would be a biased generalization.

But wherever we go, we are seen as dramatic, hot-headed and blown away. I’ve never lived in the United States, but in the case of Berlin, Germany, where I live, they’re blown away, who keep yelling at each other in the streets (I swear). Not all of them, of course, but this is common behavior.

Gisele’s behavior was described as an aggravating factor during reports that spoke of a serious problem between the two. They would be fighting because Brady would have broken the promise he made to Gisele, to spend more time with his kids and family. When he announced his retirement, he thanked Gisele for all her support and for having been primarily responsible for the couple’s children’s education for years.

Gisele retired at her peak, in 2015, precisely to be with her children. It is fair that mother and father make sacrifices for the family. Leaving everything in the woman’s account is machismo. According to the American press, Gisele would have packed her bags and gone to Costa Rica for a while. I completely understand.

What is not understandable is how a woman with so many years of international career still has her behavior judged for “being Brazilian”. Listen, Gisele is one of the greatest models of all time. Praised by all for her professionalism. And still have to put up with this fame based on cliché and xenophobia?

Another example, to make it clear how wrong it is to say that a woman is “blown away for being Brazilian”. Imagine if people went around saying that Tom Brady, by not fulfilling the deal with his wife, would be “selfish for being an American”. It would be very wrong to say such a thing, since being selfish or not is not connected with the country one is from.

These prejudices and stereotypes need to end.