Monkeypox: 14 cases are being investigated in Sergipe

The Secretary of State for Health (SES) announced this Monday, 15, that in addition to the three confirmed cases of Monkeypox (monkey smallpox), Sergipe has 14 cases under investigation. In view of the scenario, which already indicates local transmission, the agency reinforced the guidelines for health professionals to notify suspected cases in a timely manner, preventing the spread of the virus.

According to the director of Health Surveillance at SES, Marco Aurélio Góes, as important as the notification, is to guide the proper isolation of the patient and to collect the material for examination. “We have three confirmed cases and all of them from a local transmission, indicating that the virus is already circulating in our state, particularly in the capital. None of them have a recognized connection with external cases, that is, from other states, so this raises the alarm for the population and especially health professionals to be attentive to the identification of suspected cases, which are those people who appear with skin lesions, acute form, with characteristics of a blister and spots that evolve into vesicles”, he reinforced.

Marco Aurélio observes that the Monkeypox virus is transmitted during the active phase of the disease, which is not transmitted from asymptomatic people, but from people who have symptoms. Therefore, according to him, it is important that the health professional does the notification of the case and the correct isolation of the patient. “Until we rule out or confirm, all suspected cases must remain in the same isolation as confirmed cases”, he guided.

The doctor recalled that Monkeypox is a communicable and infectious disease and, therefore, the person who begins to present skin lesions – spots that evolve into blisters – should seek a health service closer to home. “It is important to note that several diseases are part of the differential diagnosis, diseases such as herpes, chickenpox and other skin infections. Hence the importance of going to the health service,” he said.

Also according to Marco Aurélio, covering the lesions, avoiding physical contact with other people and staying isolated are measures that prevent transmission and should be adopted by people who show symptoms of Monkeypox.

With information from SES