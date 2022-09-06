Moraes rejects leaving the rapporteurship and orders the PGR to express its opinion on Bolsonaro’s indictment request | Policy

The minister also determined that the PGR should manifest itself on the request of the Federal Police to indict the president for inciting crime.

The PGR requested that Moraes send the case to the rapporteurship of Minister Luís Roberto Barroso. For the Prosecutor’s Office, the process must be reported by Barroso because the minister is already dealing with other requests for an investigation on the same topic in the Supreme Court. The prosecutor’s office points to the risk of “future annulment” of the investigation if the investigation continues without the issue of the rapporteur minister being resolved.

The Deputy Attorney General of the Republic, Lindôra Araúja, even defended the suspension of the investigation until the rapporteurship was analyzed by the plenary.

“The present investigation deals with identical facts of one of the petitions distributed to the rapporteur minister Luís Roberto Barroso, the only one, therefore, with competence, by prevention, to investigate the conduct imputed to the President of the Republic”, said the PGR.

Moraes stressed that the rapporteur’s discussion was brought to trial, in the virtual plenary, but a request for a view from Minister André Mendonça suspended the analysis. According to Moraes, this resource has no power to impede the progress of the investigation.

The inquiry that investigates the president’s statement about the Covid vaccine and the risk of contracting HIV was opened at the end of last year, by order of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, at the request of the Covid CPI in the Senate.

The fake news released by the president was largely contradicted by Fact or Fake, by experts and other checking platforms in the hours that followed. Bolsonaro’s “live” was taken off the air by Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

The PGR appealed against the minister’s individual decision, arguing that the CPI would not have this power to request investigations from the Court.

At the time, the Prosecutor’s Office also considered that, if the process was maintained, the case should be sent to Minister Luís Roberto Barroso. The issue was even brought to trial in the virtual plenary, but a request for a view from Minister André Mendonça postponed the analysis.

Deputy Attorney General Lindôra Araújo – who signs the opinion presented to the Supreme Court – recalled that, despite the PGR’s appeal, the investigation has “normal follow-up”. For Lindôra, the MP’s request needs to be analyzed before the investigations proceed.

“It is not a case of proceeding with the investigations without examining the legitimate claim of appeal and the arguments put forward by the Federal Public Ministry, which directly affects the very existence and competence to analyze the initial request made by the President of the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry of the Federal Senate – CPI of the Pandemic “, he said.

In the report sent to the STF, the PF wrote that Bolsonaro’s conduct led viewers of the live to breach health standards established by the government itself. In that case, get the vaccine.

Deputy Lorena Lima Nascimento, responsible for the case, asked for authorization from the STF to indict Bolsonaro and the aide-de-camp, the military Mauro Cid, who helped the president produce the material released in the live.