Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has design and specifications revealed in video – Tudo em Tecnologia

Motorola will finally launch the long-awaited Edge 30 Ultra alongside two other smartphones on the 8th of September. As expected, the manufacturer did not reveal many details of the new series. However, famous online leaker Evan Blass has just shared a poster revealing the design and key specs of the Ultra model.

According to Evan Blass, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will come with a curved pOLED display with a circular notch at the top center for the front camera. At the rear, it will feature a triple rear camera setup including a 200MP main lens.

In terms of hardware, the Edge 30 Ultra will bring the powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip combined and will support 125W super fast charging. According to the information, a small charge of 7 minutes will be enough for up to 12 hours of battery life in an average use. In addition, the device will have audio treated by Dolby Atmos.

As seen, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will be a rescheduled version of the Edge X30 Pro released last month in China. As a result, it will include a 6.7″ display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 60MP front camera and two 50MP and 12MP rear cameras. In addition, it is expected to bring a 4,610 mAh battery and support for 50W wireless charging.

Main specifications: