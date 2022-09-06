Mourão classifies Fachin’s decision against weapons decree as absurd

For the Vice-President of the Republic, the Judiciary extrapolated its attributions with the decision

Romario Cunha/VPR

Hamilton Mourão criticized the decision of Minister Edson Fachin, of the Federal Supreme Court



The Vice President of the Republic, Hamilton Mourão (Republicans), called the decision of the minister Edson Fachinof Federal Supreme Court (STF)to overturn the President’s Arms Decree Jair Bolsonaro (PL). At the twitterthe candidate for senator Rio Grande do Sul criticized the judge’s opinion. “Again, the Judiciary extrapolates its attributions, making undue interference. Today’s injunctions interfere with decisions already approved by the other Powers, in the rights of self-defense and of the CACs. Freedom is not negotiated and absurdities like these cannot continue,” he wrote. This Monday, 5th, Fachin ordered the suspension of decrees made by the government on CACs (hunters, shooters and collectors). With the magistrate’s decision, the number of firearms and ammunition obtained by the group will be restricted. The justification given by the Supreme Court member in his decision, according to documents to which the Young pan had access, was the increase in the “risk of political violence” during the electoral campaign. “The excessive increase in ammunition that potentially circulates in society generates deleterious effects for citizens — taken individually and collectively. The most dramatic consequences are the increase in violent crimes committed with firearms; the diversion of legally obtained ammunition to organized crime; the escalation of episodes of domestic violence; the disproportionate increase in violent acts committed against minority groups”, the magistrate ruled.

Fachin’s determination meets requests made in an injunction, that is, provisionally, in three lawsuits filed by opposition parties such as PSB and EN, since the minister is the rapporteur of these actions. The STF’s virtual plenary began to analyze the requests, but Minister Nunes Marques asked for views – more time to study the case – in September of last year and the trial was paralyzed. Edson Fachin, finally, responded to the requests of the acronyms and established the understanding that “the possession of firearms can only be authorized to people who concretely demonstrate, for professional or personal reasons, that they have an effective need”.