MP denounces Thiago Brennand, businessman accused of assaulting woman in gym in SP

O Public Ministry of São Paulo denounced O businessman Thiago Brennand, 42, this Sunday, 4, caught by security cameras as a suspect of assaulting model Helena Gomes in a gym unit Bodytech at Shopping Iguatemi, in São Paulo, on August 2nd. The information was released by the Fantastic and confirmed by Estadão. The TV Globo program also presented new allegations against the businessman. The defense denies all charges.

The focus of the complaint is the crimes of bodily harm and corruption of minors. According to the MP, the assaults took place in the presence of the accused’s son, but the boy’s involvement, a minor, is secret from the courts. The prosecutor asks the Justice to determine the payment of R$ 100 thousand to the victim for moral damages.

Public Ministry of São Paulo denounced businessman suspected of assaulting woman in luxury gym Photograph: Public Ministry of São Paulo

The MP also requested the enactment of measures so that the aggressor does not approach the victim. He wants a ban on the businessman from entering the academy and the seizure of his passport. The complaint was filed after the Civil Police of São Paulo concluded on Wednesday, 31, the investigation without indicting the businessman.

In the video, Brennand can be seen approaching and arguing with Helena. When a couple of instructors and a second client try to protect her, he charges at the three of them and spits on Helena. According to the woman, the attacks were motivated because the businessman would have tried to meet, but she did not want to.

O Fantastic presented testimonies of women, family members and employees of establishments frequented by Thiago with new accusations. A woman who lives abroad said she was the victim of false imprisonment, assaults and rape when she was at Thiago’s house, in the interior of São Paulo. After contacts through social networks, she decided to meet him before visiting her family in Recife.

“He took the phone out of my hand, pushed me to the floor, slapped me in the face and forced me to put the code on the phone,” he told the TV show. The assaults would have continued until he would have raped her. On the third day, they would have gone to São Paulo, but ended up in a tattoo parlor, where she was forced to get a tattoo with Thiago’s initials.

Continues after advertising

The case was even reported to the police by her brother. She says that she would have denied the story in testimony, as she was being threatened. Also according to the report, Thiago also released intimate images of the two, including for her 15-year-old daughter, and in groups on social networks in Brazil and abroad. The police investigation was shelved for lack of evidence and the case was closed in June this year. The investigating officer questioned the victim’s conduct.

The new complaints also involve employees from places frequented by the businessman. Vitor Machado, a waiter at the condominium where Thiago lives, claims to have been assaulted as he was leaving on a motorcycle for allegedly having “run” past his house. Machado claims that he performed a forensic examination at the Legal Medical Institute (IML) of Sorocaba, but that the report “disappeared”. Almost two months after the assault, the employee took another test.

A nursing technician at a hospital in São Paulo, an employee said he was called “shit” and “clown”. The official was allegedly assaulted after he responded to the insults. The worker filed a police report for assault, but dropped the case.

Family members also complain about the businessman’s behavior, according to reports to the program. Thiago’s cousin, Jason Vieira says that the businessman has already sent a coffin and a wreath to the door of his house with the words: “Jason from cancer, cancinho [sic], rest in peace”. The expression would be a reference to the cancer that the man treats.

Thiago Brennand’s lawyers state in a note that the narratives presented are not related to the episode at the luxury gym in São Paulo, but did not comment on the allegations of the waiter and the nursing technician.

The defense claims that he “never forced his partners to have sex without a condom and that the relations were consensual.”

Continues after advertising

Regarding the accusations of rape and false imprisonment, the defenders claim that the complaint was “strictly investigated by the police”, that the MP asked for the case to be closed and that the Justice accepted. Lawyers say he never responded to a criminal case.

Regarding the episode at the academy, the defense claims that he “appeared spontaneously to the police station and explained point by point the sequence of events corroborated by the videos” and awaits the unfolding of the case before the Court.