Nadal is eliminated by Tiafoe, loses 100% in Slams and ‘hopes’ to leave the US Open as #1 in the world

Frances Tiafoe is more consistent, beats Nadal by 3 sets to 1 and guarantees in the quarterfinals of the US Open

Frances Tiafoe still alive in US Open 2022! This Monday (5), the American tennis player overcame Rafael Nadal by 3 sets to 1, with partials of 6/4, 4/6, 6/4 and 6/3, in a match valid for the round of 16 of the American Grand Slam.

As a result, Tiafoe will have rublev as an opponent in the quarterfinals. Nadal, who missed 100% in Grand Slams this season, will have to hope that Alcaraz and Rublev, who are still alive at the 2022 US Open, do not make the decision so that the Spaniard becomes the best in the world again. .

Frances Tiafoe became the first US tennis player to reach the quarterfinals since 2012 and Monday’s win was the American’s first career win against Nadal in three matches.