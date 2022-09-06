Nasal decongestant addictive? Myths and truths

If I use decongestant every day, can I get addicted? Can the application of this remedy in excess cause any disease? Children and the elderly can not use it? Many myths and truths surrounding nasal decongestant, and now it’s time to clear it up.

Can I get addicted?

Truth: There is a risk of becoming addicted to medication to unclog your nose. Mainly because they only treat the symptom, without solving the cause, that is, when the effect wears off, the nose becomes congested again.

Does the effect of the medicine last all day?

Myth: The duration of the effect of these drugs is short, only four hours, which leads to several reapplications.

Can the medicine make my nose sluggish?

Truth: If you use the decongestant every time your nose is blocked, it will cause a rebound effect, meaning your breathing will only improve when you use it again.

Is decongestant the only way to get your nose wet?

Myth: If your nose feels dry from the dry weather, try dripping saline. Using the air humidifier for a few hours a day may be another option. But be careful: use the item without getting too close.

Don’t need a prescription?

Truth: Although the statement is true, to avoid health problems, it is ideal that the patient only uses the decongestant after being recommended by an otolaryngologist.

Does overdose not cause any side effects?

Myth: Overdose of nasal decongestants can lead to palpitation, throat irritation, with coughing or burning, in addition to the sensation of dry nose with formation of crusts inside the respiratory channel.

Can the decongestant not be used by everyone?

Truth: They are contraindicated for patients with glaucoma, heart disease, hyperparathyroidism, high blood pressure, prostatic hyperplasia (enlargement) and pregnant women, due to their side effects.

Children and the elderly can not use the product?

Myth: The medication can be used by children and the elderly, but they need to be very careful, because there is a chance of excessive use causing sedation and drowsiness.

Does using the drug for a long time help to develop any disease?

Truth: It’s real, some people actually develop a disease from prolonged exposure to the product. It is known as drug rhinitis.

Sources: Eduardo Landini Lutaif Dolci, otorhinolaryngologist and professor at Santa Casa de São Paulo, Fausto Nakandakari, otorhinolaryngologist at Otorrino Fausto Nakandakari clinic, Tatiana Alves Monteiro, otorhinolaryngologist at Hospital Sírio-Libanês, Paulo Lazarini, otorhinolaryngologist at Hospital Sepaco, Rodolfo Alexander Scalia, otorhinolaryngologist and coordinator of the medical residency at Santa Casa de São Paulo, Antônio Carlos Cedin, supervisor of the medical residency program in Otorhinolaryngology at Hospital Beneficência Portuguesa and President of the Paulista Society of Otorhinolaryngology, Edina Mariko Koga da Silva, pediatrician and professor of the Discipline of Medicine of Emergency and Evidence-Based Medicine at UNIFESP (Federal University of São Paulo)/EPM.