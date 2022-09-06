National Force is summoned to protect Palace of Justice on September 7 – News

The federal government summoned the National Force to participate in the Esplanada dos Ministérios security scheme during the September 7 acts. Initially, agents should limit themselves to protecting the Palace of Justice and annexes I and II, according to the document published in the Official Gazette this Monday (5). The authorization was signed by the Minister of Justice, Anderson Torres.

In addition to the civic-military parades — which will take place again in 2022 after being suspended for two years — acts by supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) are scheduled. The contingent of police officers expected to participate in the event was not informed for “strategic reasons”, declared the DF’s Public Security Secretariat, but snipers and a bomb squad will participate in the security scheme.





The Esplanade will be closed from the east side of the Plano Piloto bus station, 3 km from the National Congress, to the L4 road. The ticket should only be released for vehicle traffic after the end of the parade and the planned demonstrations. Because of this, the federal government and the Federal District preferred to suspend working hours on Tuesday (6), the eve of the holiday.

In a comment on the decision, Minister Paulo Guedes said that the measure was taken to ensure security during the celebration.















STF









This year, there is also special attention to the Federal Supreme Court (STF). In recent months, the Court’s Security Secretariat has carried out specialized actions to identify, assess and monitor real or potential threats during the acts.

“Based on the results of these analyses, (she) defined the existing risks and planned actions that reduce or neutralize these risks, always seeking to act preventively”, informed the Supreme Court.

Trucks will be prohibited from entering the Esplanade or approaching the STF building. Now sound cars are allowed to circulate in the area; however, they must stop before the Itamaraty Palace. Protesters will also not be able to go beyond this perimeter.