National Health Confederation questioned nursing floor, not PL

It was not the Liberal Party (PL), to which the candidate for reelection Jair Bolsonaro is affiliated, that questioned the law that established the salary floor for nursing in the STF. It was the National Health Confederation, which represents establishments in the sector, that filed a lawsuit in the Supreme Court questioning the constitutionality of the law. The false information was published on Twitter by candidate for federal deputy André Janones (Avante-MG).

Unconstitutionality. STF minister Luís Roberto Barroso suspended the effects of the law by an injunction in response to a request from the National Confederation of Health, Hospitals and Establishments and Services that questions the constitutionality of the law through Direct Action of Unconstitutionality 7222. Barroso is the rapporteur of the action.

The confederation claims that the law does not indicate the source of funding and would be unconstitutional, since the rule that defines the remuneration of civil servants is an initiative of the Chief Executive, but the law was proposed by the Legislature.

The minister gave a period of 60 days for public and private entities in the health area to clarify the financial impact, the risks of employability in the sector and possible reduction in the quality of services.

The salary floor. Bill 2564/2020, which establishes the salary floor for nurses, technicians, nursing assistants and midwives, was proposed by Senator Fabiano Contarato (PT-ES), at the time affiliated with the Network. The text was approved in the Chamber by 449 votes in favor and 12 against. Only the Novo party and the government base voted against it. See how each member voted here.

The law was sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro and published in the Official Gazette on August 5. It establishes the minimum amount of R$ 4,750 for nurses hired under the CLT regime. Bolsonaro vetoed the annual readjustment of the floor based on the INPC (National Consumer Price Index).