National Nursing Floor: the controversy over the suspension of the law – Renato Assis

After intense debates since 2020, on 08/05/2022 the President of the Republic sanctioned Law 14,434/2022, which established the national salary floor for nurses (and nursing technicians, nursing assistants and midwives). The measure was celebrated by the almost 2 million professionals who make up the classes, and seen by society as a fair recognition of one of the categories that donated the most during the Covid-19 pandemic, but which until then had only received applause.

Even with the current political polarization, the matter had unanimous approval in the Chamber and 97.3% in the Senate. According to the Law, the minimum remuneration of nurses must be R$ 4,750.00 per month. That of the technicians was set at 70% of this value, and that of the other professionals at 50%. The only veto of the presidency was in relation to indexation to the INPC, which was seen as unconstitutional.

If, on the one hand, the benefited class celebrated the approval of the law, many concerns were raised by public and private entities that make up the sector. According to the Ministry of Health, the impact of the increase would be BRL 22.5 billion as of 2021, reaching almost BRL 25 billion as of 2024. And this is not limited only to the public sector, as the study carried out by Chamber of Deputies indicated an impact of R$ 10.5 billion for the private hospital sector.

One of the most criticized points of the Law was the lack of prediction of the origin of the resources, creating an additional cost of billions to the federated entities and institutions that act in a complementary way to the SUS. On the same day as the enactment of the law, a notice of grievance was published, signed by several entities interested in the subject, such as the Brazilian Association of Diagnostic Medicine (ABRAMED), Brazilian Association of Health Plans (ABRAMGE), Brazilian Association of Vaccine Clinics ( ABCVAC), Brazilian Association of Dialysis and Transplant Centers (ABCDT), National Association of Private Hospitals (ANAHP), National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM), National Health Confederation (CNSAUDE), Confederation of Santas Casas and Philanthropic Hospitals (CMB) , National Federation of Supplementary Health (FENASAUDE) and the Brazilian Federation of Hospitals (FBH).

If, on the one hand, the criticism about the lack of origin of funds is plausible, it must be considered that the National Congress and the sector’s entities had the opportunity to analyze and discuss the matter during the more than 2 years of the project’s progress. And according to COFEN (Federal Nursing Council) this happened, with the presentation of all the necessary studies and the broad discussion of the impacts during the project process. Even the STF itself could have spoken out on the matter at a more opportune moment, since pop-star ministers do not shy away from the spotlight to give their opinion on something, when they wish to.

Amidst the celebrations for the approval and the articulations to overturn the veto of indexation to the INPC on the one hand, and complaints about the lack of budgetary forecast on the other, the law came into force with its publication in the Official Gazette of the Union in August. As a result, it began to affect all individual contracts and agreements, as well as collective agreements and conventions signed by the private sector with professionals benefiting from the law. In the case of public entities, the deadline for adaptation would be until the end of the current financial year, under the terms of Constitutional Amendment n. 124.

However, the CNSAUDE (National Confederation of Health, Hospitals and Establishments and Services) went to the STF against the law, alleging a high risk of mass dismissals and impact on the health system due to the lack of prediction of the origin of resources. And this Sunday (04/9), in a monocritical decision, Minister Roberto Barroso suspended the Law until its financial impact is “clarified”. In the decision, the minister granted 60 days for the main interested parties to express themselves, and then the court will analyze the matter.

Attention is drawn to the fact that the decision takes place on a Sunday, with less than 24 hours to go before the start date of the readjusted payments by the private sector, and contrary to the recommendation of the CNS (National Health Council). In addition to abruptly frustrating the entire category, the measure negatively affects the entire administrative planning of private sector entities, which were already organized to pay with the readjustment (many have already paid).

Another point that calls attention is the fact that it is a monocritical decision, since the measure has been much criticized even by the court ministers themselves. The matter will, therefore, be submitted to the virtual plenary (when we can have a new twist), still without a date set.

The presidents of the Chamber and the Senate, Arthur Lira and Rodrigo Pacheco, have already “declared war” against the decision of the STF. Even though none of them has moved to create the revenue forecast, as promised when the law was passed, which would possibly avoid all the current inconvenience. Although the legislative houses reinforce the interest in valuing the category, there are doubts about the intentions of the representatives of the people, since the PL 2295/00 itself (which sets the working day of nursing professionals at 30 hours per week) has been in the process for 22 long years, without any sign of a solution.

Faced with the decision of Minister Barroso, the leaders of the category are already talking about a general strike. And in the midst of all this, both the professionals involved and the entire health sector experience great apprehension and anguish, as does the entire Brazilian population, before the possibility of a general health strike.

What is most striking in the case is that, regardless of any value judgment on the appropriateness of the criticisms that led to the STF’s decision, the current situation could have been avoided, if the public authorities had dealt with the case correctly, and in the time adequate.

The present situation shows how important issues are treated with negligence and extreme disorganization on the part of the public power, as well as in the case of the ANS list, a situation in which the Judiciary decided (mistakenly, by the way) and then in the sequence the Legislative Power “disauthorized” the Judiciary, approving a law in the opposite direction. Now, a few days later, we have an inverse case, in which the Judiciary, by a monocritical decision, repeals a law that was the subject of regular legislative proceedings.

We could say that we have a lack of dialogue, understanding and planning between the powers (which in itself would be extremely serious). But there are those who see in the current situation, a war of vanities. Perhaps a fierce power struggle. Or even a game of cards marked between the powers. A circus, in which all of us (and above all the categories involved) are the clowns.

Regarding the lack of forecast of revenue to cover the increase, it is worth remembering that the 2022 elections take place with an electoral fund of R$ 5.7 billion, an amount that had an increase of 188% in relation to previous elections. Without any interference from the STF on the origin of the resources. Coincidentally, on 08/17/2022 the court approved an 18% increase in salaries, with an estimated impact of more than BRL 6.3 billion from 2025 onwards on the STF itself, but with repercussions on the entire civil service ( because it raises the ceiling for all the Union’s functionalism, also affecting the other Powers), and there was no questioning on the part of the Legislative Power. We note that when there is self-interest involved, the money appears, and whether or not the source is predicted, there is no question.

The nurses and other professionals involved deserve recognition and appreciation, without a doubt. There are relevant counter-arguments, but they could have been dealt with at an opportune moment, without all the current inconvenience, which affects the entire population. The scenario we are witnessing is unnecessary torture for a class of great importance to our health. For regardless of the final decision, the fact that the form and time in which decisions are taken are extremely cruel to those involved.