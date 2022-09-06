Neto criticizes Ceni for arguing with a fan: ‘You are wrong’

Presenter Neto criticized the coach of São Paulo, Rogério Ceni, for the coach’s discussion with a fan of the tricolor club.

When São Paulo arrived in Cuiabá last Saturday (3), a video recorded at the location shows the criticism directed at Ceni, who goes to the grid that separates the fans from the club delegation and responds to a São Paulo fan.

In yesterday’s press conference, after a draw against Cuiabá, the coach declared that the fan called all São Paulo players “son of a p…” and that’s why Ceni went to him.

“You’re wrong, Rogério. When all the fans go to Morumbi with flags, you couldn’t hug them. Who doesn’t get cursed and what right do they have? The word you said shouldn’t even be repeated at the press conference. world at the stadium swearing at you like that, are you going to swear at the whole stadium?

“Often you are like a fan, owner of the team, and not as a coach. If he were a player, my speech would be different, but as a commander, if all the players were cursed and left, why would you as a leader have to go there? You should clap your hands to the players”, added the presenter.