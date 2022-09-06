New Montana: what to expect from the Chevrolet truck?

From Indaiatuba (SP) – Chevrolet is revealing the new generation of Montana to the dropper: it discloses only a piece of information here or a teaser there, but it keeps the technical information and the launch date under lock and key. The latest action by the manufacturer was to show a camouflaged prototype of the truck inside the Cruz Alta Proving Grounds, in Indaiatuba (SP), to a group of journalists, including this one who writes to you.

The prototype of the new Chevrolet Montana was locked and with the windows covered. In this way, contact was restricted to the outside. Therefore, one of the few characteristics that it was possible to notice is the size: it seems, the pickup will have dimensions similar to those of the Fiat Toro, current leader in the segment. It was also noticeable the split optics, something that a teaser also anticipated.

The vehicle in question was equipped with 16-inch wheels, but another example of the new Montana seen in a nearby shed, even covered with a cover, revealed a 17-inch diamond set. On both units, the front brakes were discs and the rears were drums.

New Montana engine

Chevrolet claims that it has optimized the space in the bucket and inside the new Montana to the maximum: it promises 2 cm more legroom in the rear seat compared to the competition. This equation is always challenging in smaller trucks, as the contained length limits both the cabin and the cargo compartment.

A few visible elements are the split headlights (photo: Chevrolet/Disclosure) Bucket has high sides, to give greater volume to the compartment (photo: Chevrolet/Disclosure) Teaser reveals that, despite being based on the Tracker, New Montana has a distinct design (photo: Chevrolet/Disclosure)

Chevrolet’s strategy to optimize the space of the new Montana seems to have been to shorten the engine compartment as much as possible. This was even evident in the prototype that the manufacturer exhibited. It is worth noting that, although the technical data still remain confidential, the truck will use a turbocharged three-cylinder engine: it will probably be the 1.2 of the Tracker Premier.

New Montana Platform

Another common point between the new Montana and Tracker is the GEM (Global Emerging Markets) platform. It is worth noting that, like the Fiat Toro and Renault Oroch, the Chevrolet truck will have a unibody architecture. The manufacturer, for a change, does not reveal details, restricting himself to anticipating that the structure will be rigid as befits a pickup truck, but capable of providing passenger car handling.

In addition, Chevrolet says that the new Montana project follows international vehicle safety standards. The manufacturer also promises a good relationship between performance and fuel consumption, low internal noise and connectivity technologies. It remains to wait to see if all these expectations will be fulfilled: the launch, still without a confirmed date, should take place in the first half of 2023.

promising segment

The segment of the so-called intermediate pickups – between the compact Fiat Strada and Volkswagen Saveiro and the mediums, such as Chevrolet S10 and Toyota Hilux – is promising. Other manufacturers, such as Volkswagen and Hyundai, are already making plans to launch products in this category.

In turn, Chevrolet claims that sales of pickup trucks of all sizes accounted for, 10 years ago, 12% of the Brazilian market. Today, this percentage is already at 14%, and the company’s own projections indicate that, soon, it will reach 15%. Hence the importance of the new Montana, which will be added to the third generation of the S10 to give the manufacturer two new products of this genre.