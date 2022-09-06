News! Itaú launches the Viaje Semper Itaú program

Today, September 5th, Itaú launched the Always travel Itau, the bank’s new subscription program that aims to help its customers realize their dream of traveling more without compromising personal finances. The novelty, which is now available for contracting on the Itaú, Itaú Personnalité and Itaú Cards apps, has a partner with CVC, considered the largest travel operator in the country.

According to Carlos Formigari, director of Itaú Unibanco, this is an opportunity to offer a solution to its customers, with an interesting value proposition for those who already manage to save during the month, but still do not have the practice and habit of saving for a specific objective, such as travel. He further states that “andThis is yet another product aimed at expanding Itaú’s solutions to what actually has value for the customer beyond the traditional financial agenda”.

Always travel Itau

According to the bank, Viaje Semper Itaú allows customers to make monthly payments of at least R$50, which will be used in the future to redeem travel packages and hotel rates on the CVC website. The amount, chosen by the customer, will be debited from your credit card and has an exclusive benefit: 10% bonus for each monthly fee.

With the subscription model, the program does not compromise the entire card limit, since it is not a purchase in installments, but a recurring expense. That is, in addition to offering a 10% bonus on all installments, Viaje Semper Itaú is also advantageous in this sense, as the customer, when making the trip, will have a balance that can be used to redeem the package in full or as one entry, and the limit of your card will already be released to complete the value of the chosen option.

For those who are in doubt about how much to invest in each monthly fee, the program offers a calculator to help the customer define the amount according to their goals and time. Also, for those who are not sure whether to travel or not, Viaje Semper Itaú has total flexibility, allowing you to suspend payments, in addition to canceling the subscription or changing the value of the installments at any time and free of charge. The destination only needs to be defined when the balance is redeemed, which allows changes in plans during the financial planning of the trip.

The entire Viaje Semper Itaú procedure is carried out through the Itaú, Itaú Personnalité and Itaú Cards app. In addition, monthly fees also accumulate points on the card bill.

How it works



According to the information disclosed by the bank, at Viaje Semper Itaú, you must choose a monthly amount (minimum of R$ 50) referring to your subscription, which will be debited from your credit card and destined for the program. Once this is done, for each monthly payment, you will receive a 10% bonus on the amount paid and, from the third month onwards, you will be able to use the accumulated balance as a form of redemption in travel and accommodation packages at CVC.

To use the accumulated value, it’s simple. Just issue a code in app and use it at the time of payment on the CVC website. If it is necessary to top up the balance, it is possible to make an additional payment, which can be paid in installments on your credit card.

It is worth remembering that you can assemble customized packages on the operator’s website according to your needs (without pre-defined dates, destinations or hotels), and choose the destination and package only at the time of redemption. Upon completion of the order, cancellation will follow the CVC rules – but before that, it is possible to change the monthly fee, temporarily suspend payments or cancel the program membership at any time, without additional cost and without bureaucracy.

How to hire the Always travel Itau

To hire the service, you must access the Itaú, Itaú Personnalité or Itaú Cards application. We did a hiring simulation through the Itaú app. See the step by step below:

1. Access the Itaú application and go to “Products”;

2. Click on “Viaje Semper Itaú”;

3. Click on “I want to know”;

4. Click on “Continue”;

5. Next, choose the amount you want to save every month;

6. Select the calculator to help you calculate the monthly fee and click on “Continue with this amount”;

7. Check the value and click on “Continue”;

8. Enter your details, choose your preferred card and click on “Register”; and

9. Ready! You will have completed your registration!

Upon completing your registration in the program, it is also possible to follow the status of your order, as well as manage it, change the monthly fee, pause the subscription or even cancel it. All functionalities are in the Itaú application, under the option “Always travel Itau“.

Comment

This can be a good tool to help Itaú customers organize their future trips without compromising their budget or going over their credit card limits. With Viaje Semper Itaú, traveling now may have become easier and more democratic!

What did you think of this news? For more information, access the Itaú, Itaú Personnalité or Itaú Cards app.