No Return Home returns to the top of the American box office with an extended version

Spider-Man: No Return Home returned to the top of the North American box office this weekend after Sony released an extended version with an additional 11 minutes.

Spider-Man: No Return Home – The Even More Fun Version grossed $6 million in theaters. The film is expected to close with $7.6 million by Monday (5), with the American Labor Day holiday.

The new version of Teioso’s movie premieres here in Brazil next Wednesday, September 7th.

Top Gun: Maverick in runner-up

The second place went to Top Gun: Maverickwhich made $5.5 million in its 15th week in theaters — a feat for the film starring Tom Cruise.

soon after came DC League of Superpets and Bullet train, almost tied. See below the complete ranking, which also has another relaunch: that of Sharkclassic of Steven Spielberg.

Box office

September 2nd to 4th

1

1

Spider-Man – No Return Home

Box office

September 2nd to 4th

$6.0

two

two

Top Gun: Maverick

Box office

September 2nd to 4th

$5.5

3

3

DC League of SuperPets

Box office

September 2nd to 4th

$5.45

4

4

Bullet train

Box office

September 2nd to 4th

$5.4

5

5

damn invitation

Box office

September 2nd to 4th

$4.7

6

6

The Beast (2022)

Box office

September 2nd to 4th

$3.6

7

7

Minions 2: Origin of Gru

Box office

September 2nd to 4th

$ 3.1

8

8

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

Box office

September 2nd to 4th

$ 2.4

9

9

Thor: Love and Thunder

Box office

September 2nd to 4th

$ 2.4

10

10

Shark

Box office

September 2nd to 4th

$2.3

*Data in millions Source: Box Office Mojo

