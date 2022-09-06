No Return Home returns to the top of the American box office with an extended version

Spider-Man: No Return Home returned to the top of the North American box office this weekend after Sony released an extended version with an additional 11 minutes.
Spider-Man: No Return Home – The Even More Fun Version grossed $6 million in theaters. The film is expected to close with $7.6 million by Monday (5), with the American Labor Day holiday.
The new version of Teioso’s movie premieres here in Brazil next Wednesday, September 7th.
Top Gun: Maverick in runner-up
The second place went to Top Gun: Maverickwhich made $5.5 million in its 15th week in theaters — a feat for the film starring Tom Cruise.
soon after came DC League of Superpets and Bullet train, almost tied. See below the complete ranking, which also has another relaunch: that of Sharkclassic of Steven Spielberg.
1
1
Spider-Man – No Return Home
Box office
September 2nd to 4th
$6.0
two
two
Top Gun: Maverick
Box office
September 2nd to 4th
$5.5
3
3
DC League of SuperPets
Box office
September 2nd to 4th
$5.45
4
4
Bullet train
Box office
September 2nd to 4th
$5.4
5
5
damn invitation
Box office
September 2nd to 4th
$4.7
6
6
The Beast (2022)
Box office
September 2nd to 4th
$3.6
7
7
Minions 2: Origin of Gru
Box office
September 2nd to 4th
$ 3.1
8
8
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero
Box office
September 2nd to 4th
$ 2.4
9
9
Thor: Love and Thunder
Box office
September 2nd to 4th
$ 2.4
10
10
Shark
Box office
September 2nd to 4th
$2.3
*Data in millions Source: Box Office Mojo