No Return Home returns to the top of the American box office with an extended version

Spider-Man: No Return Home returned to the top of the North American box office this weekend after Sony released an extended version with an additional 11 minutes.

Spider-Man: No Return Home – The Even More Fun Version grossed $6 million in theaters. The film is expected to close with $7.6 million by Monday (5), with the American Labor Day holiday.

The new version of Teioso’s movie premieres here in Brazil next Wednesday, September 7th.

Top Gun: Maverick in runner-up

The second place went to Top Gun: Maverickwhich made $5.5 million in its 15th week in theaters — a feat for the film starring Tom Cruise.

soon after came DC League of Superpets and Bullet train, almost tied. See below the complete ranking, which also has another relaunch: that of Sharkclassic of Steven Spielberg.