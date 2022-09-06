Now will you? JP Morgan raises IRB (IRBR3) recommendation to ‘neutral’, but stock drops 7% today with securities settlement

One of the largest reinsurers in Brazil did not leave the news last week and returned to the headlines this Monday (05). But, contrary to the tense atmosphere of the last few days, investors in the IRB Brazil (IRBR3) woke up to positive news: the JP Morgan raised the recommendation of actions of the company, from sale to neutral.

IRB Brasil saw its actions melt away from legal problems involving regulatory issues to the rules of the Superintendence of Private Insurance (Susep). Subsequently, a stock offering that did not encourage investors or analysts also helped in the poor performance of the papers.

The drop last Friday (02) reached 22% in the early hours of trading — even reducing losses throughout the session, the accumulated fall was in the double digits.

Despite JP Morgan’s more optimistic tone in relation to the IRB, the shares continue to have a negative performance: the IRBR3 shares retreated 7.38% around 11:10 am, at R$ 1.13; at the low of the day, assets hit R$ 1.10. The shares closed with a smaller fall, of 1.64%, at R$ 1.20.

The high volatility of shares may be related to the start of the settlement period after the offering. It is worth mentioning that JP Morgan did not set a target price for IRBR3 securities. In the analysts’ view, the “fair price” shares would be in the range between R$1.00 and R$1.40.

IRB (IRBR3) at rock bottom — and that’s good

The publication highlights that the 70% drop in the company’s shares in one year — against the accumulated performance of the Ibovespa, with an advance of 6% — put the IRB (IRBR3) at rock bottom.

Although the phrase seems pessimistic, this situation put the reinsurer in a field of “more consistent multiples” for the business. Analysts also point out that they expect positive effects from the new round of fundraising, in the range of BRL 1.2 billion.

Add to that the end of the more than two-decade legal dispute with CasaShopping, the sale of its former headquarters was also welcomed by analysts at the American bank. In total, the company’s coffers should receive about BRL 185 million with the two news.

Normalization of losses

The number of rural insurance claims exploded in the company’s last balance sheet, which was a cause for concern. However, normalization is expected at the next data release and the absorption of these losses.

“Looking ahead, we already see better trends for the performance of primary insurers in the rural sector between May and June, which we expect will be reflected in the results of reinsurers in the third quarter of 2022”, highlights the publication.

The competition on the IRB’s tail (IRBR3)

Although the future of the IRB has a paved path ahead, JP Morgan highlights that the IRBR3 papers are not the darlings of the house in the sector.

This is because the preference goes to the shares of the Porto Seguro (PSSA3)which has a price/earnings multiple of 8.4 times, and for BB Seguridade (BBSE3)whose ratio is 9 times.

This indicator is used to estimate the performance of shares in relation to the company’s earnings — the metric allows you to assess whether the shares are cheap or expensive in a given period.

In the case of the IRB, the price/earnings ratio is 13 times—an indication that the shares may be more expensive than their industry peers.

Other banks…

In the same vein as the projection updates for the IRB, Citi also revised its projections for the reinsurer.

After raising funds and selling Casashopping’s stake, the bank reached the target price of BRL 1.10, down from its previous projection of BRL 1.60. Unlike JP Morgan, Citi maintained the sell recommendation from the past analysis.

Weighing the risks on the scale

Taking into account the local scenario and macroeconomic risks, the report highlights that the IRB (IRBR3) may recover faster than expected from the losses in the first half of the year.

This fact can still inject new optimism into the market in relation to the reinsurer, which should reflect on the performance of the shares.

On the other side of the balance, the residual risk of contracts and unforeseen impacts of rural insurance in the first semester weighs against the company. This would generate a cycle that could put a brake on the company’s recovery in the coming months.