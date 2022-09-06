Number of followers made Bruna Marquezine earn more than R$ 500 thousand in Rock in Rio’s first weekend; understand

If for many celebrities the Rock in Rio it’s pure fun, for others it’s also work and can be quite profitable. Actress Bruna Marquezine, 27, earned a lot with a VIP presence for brands at the festival. She would have earned R$ 500,000 in fees to spend at a brand’s booth, according to the newspaper Folha de São Paulo.

Also according to the publication, the amount paid to celebrities is directly linked to the number of followers that each one has. Bruna has just over 43 million accounts following her on Instagram, where she posted three stories from a brand of savory biscuits and praised the new flavor launched. After that, she only posted a few short snippets of Justin Bieber’s concert on the World stage.

This VIP presence would not have been the only one made by Bruna there. The São Paulo newspaper also reported that she would have gone on to another advertising campaign, after which it was published on its networks, which would have increased the amount that was billed by the artist that day.

