Nurses protest in Vitória against the suspension of the law that created the minimum wage for the category | Holy Spirit

The Third Bridge was blocked by protesters, but was released at 7:25 pm, according to the Rodosol concessionaire.
Nurses protest in Vitória against the suspension of the law that created the minimum wage for the category — Photo: Carlos Alberto Silva/A Gazeta
According to the president of the Espírito Santo Nurses Union, Valeska Fernandes, this protest was organized independently, without the participation of unions or political parties.
“This is a movement that started to be organized yesterday (Sunday, 4), through social networks. The entity has a deadline to notify the authorities. As it was from Sunday to Monday, there was no time. independent. The Constitution is clear: citizens have the right to express themselves, but they need to notify the authorities. As they didn’t have time, they went anyway, independently. Even so, the manifestation is legitimate. Nursing was only able to approve this project because it united. This is further proof that we remain united. There will be no suspension that will silence nursing”, declared the union president.
The text of the project, approved by the Chamber and the Senate, set the national minimum wage for nurses in the public and private sectors at R$ 4,750, a value that serves as a reference for calculating the minimum salary for nursing technicians (70%), nursing (50%) and midwives (50%).
