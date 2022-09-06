One dead and nine missing in US seaplane crash

One person died and nine remain missing, including a child, after a seaplane crashed on Sunday north of Seattle, in the northwestern United States, the US Coast Guard said.

The plane had departed Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, Washington state, and was headed for the city of Renton, in the same state.

The aircraft was only in the air for 19 minutes before crashing into Mutiny Bay at around 15:11 (23:11 on Sunday in Lisbon) for reasons still unknown.

Initially, US authorities indicated, on the social network Twitter, that nine people were on board, but later, they said that ten people were on the aircraft.

#correction – The Coast Guard is searching for 10 persons associated with the crash (9 Adults and 1 child). Additionally, the plane was bound for Renton. – USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) September 5, 2022





Washington authorities established a security perimeter at the site, 64 kilometers from Seattle, to which several emergency teams were deployed, as well as four boats, a helicopter and an airplane.

In May 2019, six people died in a mid-air collision between two tourist seaplanes in Alaska.

The planes, based in Ketchikan, carrying passengers from the same cruise ship, the Princess Royal, were returning from flights through Misty Fjords, considered national monuments of the United States.

A heartbreaking day on Whidbey Island after a float plane carrying 10 people–including a child, crashed into Mutiny Bay. The Coast Guard & first responders will be searching for the plane until further notice. So far, 1 person has been recovered. @komonews #komonews pic.twitter.com/LnO8xFRmil – Tammy Mutasa (@TammyKOMO) September 5, 2022



