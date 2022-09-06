One dead and nine missing in US seaplane crash

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on One dead and nine missing in US seaplane crash 1 Views

One person died and nine remain missing, including a child, after a seaplane crashed on Sunday north of Seattle, in the northwestern United States, the US Coast Guard said.

The plane had departed Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, Washington state, and was headed for the city of Renton, in the same state.

The aircraft was only in the air for 19 minutes before crashing into Mutiny Bay at around 15:11 (23:11 on Sunday in Lisbon) for reasons still unknown.

Initially, US authorities indicated, on the social network Twitter, that nine people were on board, but later, they said that ten people were on the aircraft.


Washington authorities established a security perimeter at the site, 64 kilometers from Seattle, to which several emergency teams were deployed, as well as four boats, a helicopter and an airplane.

Tags

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Japanese develop KGF-9, low-cost photocatalyst that reduces CO2

posted on 05/09/2022 06:01 (credit: HENNING BAGGER) Carbon dioxide (CO2) — or carbon dioxide — …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved