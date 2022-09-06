Orlando Drummond’s widow dies, Seu Peru

Gloria Drummond, widow of Orlando Drummond, comedian immortalized for his interpretation as Seu Peru, died last Sunday (4), at the age of 83. The death came just over a year after the comedian’s death. The information was given by Ancelmo Gois, columnist for O Globo, this Monday (5), the date on which her wake was held, at the Penitência Crematorium and Cemetery, in the capital of Rio de Janeiro. There are no details on the cause of death.

Gloria will be cremated and the ashes will be deposited next to where the actor’s are, in the same cemetery.. Glória and Orlando had been married since 1951 and were together for 70 years, until the comedian’s death, in July 2021. The eternal Seu Peru da Escolinha do Professor Raimundo, died at the age of 101, in Rio, after being hospitalized due to an infection. urinary.

The comedian stayed in the hospital from April to June, spending much of it at the CTI (Intensive Care Center). During his visit to the health unit, his clinical condition worsened after being transferred to his room.

Orlando Drummond’s artistic legacy

At Escola do Professor Raimundo, Drummond was part of the original cast of the humorous directed by Chico Anysio as Seu Peru, the most outstanding role of his career. In 2019, on completing 100 years, he received a tribute in the new version of the program and reincarnated the character that consecrated him. Still at Globo, he acted in the telenovela Caça Talentos (1996) and was part of the Zorra Total team between 1999 and 2013.

In addition to his work on camera with his charismatic characters, Orlando also made a career as a voice actor, giving voice to unforgettable characters on world television, such as Scooby Doo, Alf: The Stubborn, Popeye and the Avenger of the Dragon’s Cave, among other characters. of animations. Glória and Orlando are survived by two children, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.