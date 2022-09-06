Owner of Pão de Açúcar and Assaí studies restructuring and sale of operations – 06/09/2022

One of the largest retail companies in the world, the French group Casino (Euronext: CASP), which in Brazil controls the operations of the Pão de Açúcar (PCAR3) and Assaí (ASAI3) groups, has been undergoing a restructuring process aimed at simplifying the operation of the group and unlocking value through transactions with its subsidiaries. It is speculated that negotiations have taken place (still without any conclusion) between the company and its main competitor, the also French Carrefour (Euronext: CA), which, similarly, has operations in Brazil in the traditional food retail, hypermarkets and attack.

Check below the comment by Rafael Bevilacqua, chief strategist and founding partner of the analysis house Levante Ideias de Investimento, on the subject.

According to news outlets, the draft that has been privately pondered intends to divide Casino’s assets into four areas, with the intention of trading them separately. These would be the group’s own operation in France, the digital arm Cnova, the activities of GPA Brasil and those of Grupo Éxito (majority presence in Colombia), which is controlled by GPA.

GPA was heavily impacted during the pandemic, with the migration of consumers to cash and carry and the poor performance of the Brazilian hypermarket segment, inflationary pressures and changes in consumer behavior being the main detractors of the PCAR3 results. The company has been trying for years to restructure and unlock value for shareholders, with the detachment from Assaí’s activity constituting the main example of this movement.

In this context, a possible sale or reopening of Éxito’s capital could raise a good financial volume for the group. The scenario of Abílio Diniz’s departure from Carrefour, which has also been discussed in news outlets, would allow the merger of the European operations of Casino and Carrefour Global, allowing Abílio to return to control the operation of GPA.

In addition, the negotiations would not be considering the sale of the wholesale Assaí, which according to the company’s estimates, at the current rate of expansion, may surpass the operation of the Casino itself in France.

The movement continues to develop behind the scenes and there are still no definitions about the future of GPA; the company itself published a notice to the market stating that it is not aware of any movement by its controlling shareholder to sell its interest. What is concrete is that the company is studying the best way to sell its stake in Éxito, in a move that tends to be similar to the one carried out in the spin-off of the Assaí operation.

GPA comes from some moves to create value for its shareholders, the spin-off of Assaí, the sale of its hypermarket operation and the sale of a small stake in Grupo Éxito are some examples. However, the Group continues to have great difficulty in improving its main operation, with the numbers reported for operations in Brazil falling well below expectations.