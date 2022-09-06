Palmeiras will have women’s and men’s games on the same day in the arena; capacity will be reduced by show | palm trees

Palmeiras will have games for the women’s and men’s teams this coming Saturday at Allianz Parque. The double round will not take place with the full capacity of the arena, as the stage is already being set up for the concerts of singer Justin Bieber, scheduled for September 14th and 15th.

The first game will be for the women’s team, at 14:00 (Brasília time), against Corinthians, for the semifinal of the Brasileirão. The team lost 2-1 the first leg and needs to reverse the result at home. There is no information on ticket sales yet.

1 of 3 Palmeiras fans at Allianz Parque — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Palmeiras fans at Allianz Parque — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

The club released this Monday the prices of tickets for the match – the full price ranges from R$ 100 to R$ 170. Palmeiras informed that, due to the show, Superior Norte will be closed, and Gol Norte will have reduced capacity .

2 of 3 Ticket prices for the game between Palmeiras and Juventude — Photo: Reproduction Ticket prices for the game between Palmeiras and Juventude — Photo: Reproduction

The situation is not unprecedented, as something similar happened in the final of the Paulista Championship, in which Verdão thrashed São Paulo 4-0 and won the state title.