Pantanal: Maria Bruaca discovers Solano’s new victim and is shocked by revelation: “I can’t believe it!”

In “Pantanal”the killer Solano (Rafa Sieg) debuted with everything last Monday (5). Hired by tenorio (Murilo Benício) to put an end to the Leontius, the murderer has already done his first atrocity. when realizing that Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos) was distracted by the river, the villain shot the good guy without thinking twice, hitting him squarely in the chest.

rescued by old man from the river (Osmar Prado), the boy will survive, taking tenorio by surprise. The first victim of Solanoby the way, will be one of the boss’s sons: Roberto (Caue Campos). The boy had gone out on the boat with the bad character, but he will not return to the house. As he fell into the river, the son of zuleica (Aline Borges) will not receive the sniper’s help and will drown.

Maria Bruaca panics when discovering Roberto’s end traffic

According to information from colleague André Romanothe news will reverberate and reach the ears of Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira): “My Our Lady… I can’t believe such a thing. And what kind of pawn is this that lets the anaconda take the boy? (…) I feel more sorry for Zuleica than for him (Tenório).she will say, suspiciously.

Solano will lie to Tenorio

The criminal will present another version to the boss, according to the website. “On the Screen – UOL”. He will say that the boy was devoured by an anaconda, making tenorio orchestrate a real slaughter. The rascal will ask the killer to quarter and open the stomachs of all the snakes in the region, still in the hope of finding mortal remains of Roberto.