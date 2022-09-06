Pantanal: Tenório will catch Guta and Marcelo together; see images | come around

Upon discovering that they are not brothers, gutta ( Julia Dalavia ) and Marcelo ( Lucas Leto ) surrendered to passion. Recently, they were caught off guard with an unplanned pregnancy, much to the concern of zuleica ( Aline Borges ), who sees his secret about to be discovered. The situation is already tense and will become even more complicated in scenes scheduled to air from Wednesday, 7 .

tenorio (Murilo Benício) sees Marcelo and Guta sleeping together and when the son gets up and goes to the living room, he asks him about what he had just witnessed. The couple tries to defend themselves without revealing Zuleica’s secret, but the siege grows closer. Roberto (Cauê Campos) enters the discussion and unloads all the words he has been holding against his father since discovering possible crimes committed by him in the past. The farmer gets angry and slaps the youngest, who leaves the house even angrier.

Next, Roberto catches Solano (Rafa Sieg) with a gun and assumes that the father was involved in the attempt on Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos). The hired assassin tries to trick the boss’s youngest son, but he takes a step back and insists on accompanying him when he leaves to cool off. In the river, they are surprised by an anaconda that enters the boat they are on. Solano fumbles, falls into the water and, being helped by Roberto, pulls him. The boy drowns, but is rescued still alive by the employee.

It turns out that it was already part of Solano’s plans to kill him, since his discovery could disrupt the business he had signed with Tenório, in addition to exposing him. After throwing the boy back into the water and making sure he is dead, the killer returns home and tells Zuleica that Roberto died when he was pulled into the river by an anaconda. She receives the news just as Tenório is questioning Guta and Marcelo again about the fact that they are sleeping together, and Guta is one step away from saying that Marcelo is not her son. They are interrupted by a scream and go to Zuleica to understand what happened.