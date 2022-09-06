Pão de Açúcar (PCAR3) will distribute Grupo Éxito shares to shareholders in 2023; board of directors authorized preparation of the spin-off

The actions of Pão de Açúcar Group (PCAR3) jumped almost 10% on Monday (5) after the company denied that it is for sale. And, to complete the happiness of the shareholders, the company’s board of directors analyzed the preliminary studies and gave the green light for the preparation of the spin-off of the operations of the Éxito group, from Colombia.

The retail chain that owns the Pão de Açúcar banner controls 96.57% of the Colombian capital. At the end of the capital reduction process, GPA will retain a stake of around 13%, with “potential for future monetization”.

The company must distribute approximately 83% of Éxito’s shares to shareholders in the form of BDRs and ADRs. Those who hold the PCAR3 shares will, in exchange, receive a receipt for shares traded on B3, while the owners of Pão de Açúcar ADRs will have Éxito ADRs in New York.

The purpose of the spin-off is to “unlock value” for shareholders. For GPA, the separation will make the capital structures of the two groups more effective and open up additional financing alternatives. In addition, the operation will increase Éxito’s liquidity and visibility in the capital markets.

It is worth noting that Éxito is listed on the Colombian Stock Exchange and its market capitalization is greater than that of the parent company: BRL 6 billion, against BRL 5.3 billion for Pão de Açúcar.

With 601 stores, the group is present in three South American countries and recorded Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of R$ 2.2 billion in the second quarter of this year.

It’s gonna take a while?

It is important to remember that the green light received today is the first of many that will still be needed until the end of the split. After the preliminary analysis by the board, the operation enters the preparation phase until December of this year.

The next step, expected to end in the first quarter of 2023, includes validation with creditors and obtaining regulatory approvals.

In addition, the decision also needs to be validated by the group’s shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting to be called in the future. “GPA expects to complete the transaction during the 1st half of 2023”, indicates the company.