Passenger is kicked off flight and loses job at pharmaceutical after cursing flight attendants

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on Passenger is kicked off flight and loses job at pharmaceutical after cursing flight attendants 1 Views


A riot aboard an American Airlines flight from Philadelphia to Dallas on Tuesday resulted in a passenger being kicked off the plane and fired from his job at pharmaceutical giant GSK. That’s because the man was recorded saying racist and homophobic words towards other passengers, under the surprised gaze of the other travelers.

The former GSK employee was fired by the London-based pharmaceutical company for what its US division described as behavior “reprehensible” what “does not reflect the culture of our company”. He was easily identified after he bragged to other passengers that he was a chemical engineer for GSK.

The incident was recorded by several other passengers aboard the flight. In the scenes (below, wait to load), the boy can be heard calling his seatmates from “liberal fags”. Before that, he would have cursed the flight attendants and other black people aboard the plane.


The video shows the man arguing: “Obviously I’m a white man who carries the black bag because I’m racist”he shouts to his captive audience. “You’re kicking me off the fucking plane because I’m racist. I did nothing”, he continued. Eventually admitting defeat, the man exits the plane, but not before calling the passengers back. “liberal fags” and reveal your job title and employer.

After the video was posted on the social network Reddit, other users quickly identified the man and called the company, which also wasted no time in firing its employee. In addition, GSK also said in a tweet that it opened an internal investigation to evaluate the case at the company.


Tags

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Chile: Stock market closes up almost 3%, while peso has volatility after population rejects new Constitution

Chilean indicators are up in the global market on a Monday (5) of reduced liquidity …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved