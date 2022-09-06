Paulo André ignores thanks from a fan at Rock in Rio, generates ‘climate’ and the web does not forgive: “Humility has gone far”

Paulo Andre was one of the main highlights of the BBB 22 next to the surfer Pedro Scooby and the actor Douglas Silva. The sprinter left the most watched house in Brazil with popularity up there and fame has caused some harassment in public places. This past Sunday (4), PA was present at Rock in Rio and was willing to take a picture with some admirers.

In video shared on social networks, it is possible to see the moment when the sprinter appears in the girl click, she is grateful for her availability, but the young woman is ignored by the influencer. The content did not go unnoticed by netizens who criticized the model’s attitude. “I always found him superb… since the bbb, humility passed away!”, said a comment on Instagram @cutucadas.

“That the mask has fallen and it’s not from today,” said one profile. “Want to meet someone… give them power”, said another citizen. It is worth remembering that this is not the first time that Paulo Andre is attacked after being spotted at a not-so-friendly reception with fans. As soon as he left reality, SHOVEL was welcomed by a fan who called him “ex-BBB” and the guy supposedly didn’t like the adjective.

“What’s up, PA? Monster, dust. Ex-BBB“, he says.”Ex-BBB is the fuck*“, replied the athlete. On another occasion, the athlete was asked at the airport by an admirer where he was going and he was also not pleasant in the answer. “It’s going to where PA, to São Paulo”, asks the fan. “I’m going to the moon” said Paul.