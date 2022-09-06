Paulo André reports racism against him and his 1-year-old son: ‘Monkey and marmoset’ | Holy Spirit

The athlete from Espírito Santo and former BBB Paulo André exposed in the early hours of this Tuesday (5) on his Twitter racist offenses made against him and his son, PAzinho, 1 year old.
“I’m going to present a little bit of my direct to you who are saying it’s not necessary 👍🏾”, he said on his social network.
Some comments were made in photos of the athlete’s son’s 1st birthday, celebrated at a ceremonial in Vitória on August 31.
In one of the messages, the athlete and his son were called monkey and marmoset.
“Our great idea jungle because it already had the monkey and the marmoset” and “Ridiculous as the father”, said one netizen about PA and his son.
The g1 sought out Paulo André and his adviser to find out if the athlete reported or intends to report the case to the police, but he had not received a response until the last update of the report.
“Black winning bothers!!! those who are not of color say it’s crazy”, said the athlete about the offenses.
Racism and racial slurs
Understand the difference between racism and racial slur
The crime of racism affects a group of people – for example, all people of a certain race. Racial injury is when the honor of a specific person is offended on account of race, color, ethnicity, religion or origin.
If the target of the crime is all black people, for example, it qualifies as racism; if the offense is directed at a person, and not at the race as a whole, it is a racial slur.
Despite the different legal bases, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) decided, by 8 votes to 1, that the crime of racial slur can be equated with racism and considered imprescriptible, that is, subject to punishment at any time.