Paysandu access chances increase after tie

With the results of the 3rd round, the numbers to reach access to Serie B have changed and Paysandu can cheer up, even if they need a miracle to climb to the Second Division.

Thanks to the tie between Vitória-BA X ABC-RN, last Sunday (4), the Boogeyman had a small increase in the chances of access to next year’s Second, according to the Chance de Gol website.

If yesterday, the odds were 2.9%, now they have risen to 3.6% thanks to the tie between the two teams. The result leaves Vitória-BA with four points and keeps the white team in the lead of group C, with seven.

The numbers also show a favorable path for Paysandu: the bicolor team is quoted as the favorite to beat Figueirense-SC inside Curuzu, next Sunday (11). The probability of victory from Pará is 41% against 34% of triumph from Santa Catarina. 24% point to a tie in the duel.

Before Paysandu X Figueirense-SC, the duel between ABC-RN X Vitória-BA scheduled for Saturday (10), can help or hinder the bicolors. In a game scheduled for Frasqueirão, in Natal (RN).

A victory for the hosts, the potiguar team reaches 10 points and can go up against Paysandu, in the next round, playing in their own domains. A draw also favors ABC-RN, in addition to helping Pará and Santa Catarina, but in the event of a triumph for the Bahians, the pressure goes on the Boogeyman who is forced to beat Figueira at all costs, otherwise, the dream of Series B ends early.

In numbers, ABC-RN is the favorite to win with 57% against only 14% for Leão da Barra. A tie is likely at 27%, according to Goal Chance.

Against Figueirense-SC, Paysandu fights for victory at all costs if they want to reach Serie B next year. The emotions of battle will be covered by the DOL.