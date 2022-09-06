Pernambuco does not provide for the release of the 4th dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 for those between 18 and 39 years old; see reason | Pernambuco

The government of Pernambuco does not provide for the release of the fourth dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 for those between 18 and 39 years old. With no announcement of expansion of the second booster dose since June 20, when there was authorization for people over 40 years old, the state informed that it follows the recommendation of the Ministry of Health and that the age for the application of the fourth dose is not will go down.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

At g1, the superintendent of Immunizations in the state, Ana Catarina de Melo, reported that there is a risk that those who receive the fourth dose at this time develop an immunological intolerance, which is when the body stops responding to the immunizing agent.

“It won’t even go down any further. If we give a second booster to these people who don’t have an epidemiological indication, there’s a great risk that these people will develop what we call immunological intolerance. And this immunological intolerance makes you not respond plus no dose of the vaccine. So this is very dangerous,” he said.

Retired Lucia Cruz, 63, took four doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and was worried because two of her three children did not take the second booster. She complained about the lack of information on the subject.

“I have two children aged 37 and 39 and I don’t know anything about the second booster. They haven’t heard any more. It was 40 years old, it ended and I was worried. I took them all, my mother is 93 years old, she took them and there was nothing. And they didn’t take the second booster, the time has passed. They say it’s to be taken four months later”, he said.

Professor Edna Maria Santos Cavalcanti, 59, took the second booster on June 9 and is worried about her son, who is 31 years old.

“He took the first booster dose, third dose of the vaccine, on January 17. I was worried, because he is crazy to take and guarantee the immunization, but it’s taking a long time,” he said.

Fourth dose of Covid vaccine for over 40s: what you need to know

Fourth dose of Covid vaccine is released for people over 40 in PE

2 of 2 Immunization Superintendent of Pernambuco Ana Catarina Melo — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Immunization Superintendent of Pernambuco Ana Catarina Melo — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Ana Catarina de Melo said that there is no need to worry, because the first booster protects, “for a long time”, the population in this age group. She recalled, however, that it is not possible to say that this public in the future will not need new doses of the vaccine against Covid-19.

“Adults have a better response to this vaccination. So, there would be no need for a fourth booster dose. Today, we have no epidemiological indication of an increase in cases, an increase in deaths, even in this age group or in the generates. In fact, we are decreasing, in a trend of leaving the pandemic soon”, he said.

The government’s current concern, according to the superintendent, is to make those over 40 take the immunizing agent. She assured that there is no shortage of doses.

“We have this reinforcement of 40 years and even more very low. So, we need, in fact, to vaccinate people who are at greater risk of complications and death”, he said.

The trend, according to Ana Catarina, is for the vaccine against Covid-19 to be administered only in priority groups. She recalled that for those who are autoimmune, for example, the basic scheme is four doses of the immunizer against Covid.

“Those with very low immunity need another dose to try to raise the antibody titer. The future is for us to have a better vaccine and the tendency is for vaccination to be given to priority groups. In fact, today, those who complicate and dies from Covid-19 are people who have comorbidities, the elderly, pregnant women, the groups most at risk of vulnerability”, he declared.

Despite the recommendation of the second booster only for people, there are states in which the immunizer is being applied to those between 18 and 39 years old. One of them is Alagoas, where the vaccine is given to people aged 18 or over.

Master’s student in environmental engineering Nathália Nascimento, 30, who is from Alagoas, has lived in Recife for two years. Upon arriving in Maceió (AL) for her grandmother’s birthday, on Tuesday (30), she saw that the fourth dose was being administered to people his age and took the immunizer.

“I was talking to my family members that Recife had not yet released it and it was already on the deadline. As I went to Maceió, I mentioned it to my friends and they said that the city hall was vaccinating even tourists. I went to the mall and managed to get vaccinated”, he said.

According to the state’s Immunization Superintendent, technically this would not be the correct callsign. She recalled the possibility of young people developing immunological intolerance and, later on, not responding to another dose of the vaccine.

“This is not a good thing. It is not because other municipalities did it, other states, that we are going to do it, when we know that the technical guidance is incorrect. This is also a risk for the health of the population”, he declared.

According to Ana Catarina, it is always necessary to assess the epidemiological risk. “Today, we are increasingly decreasing and observing how that population responds. In about six months we will have a large outbreak of Covid-19 again. We need to vaccinate the population more widely”, she said.

What does the Ministry of Health say?

In a note, the Ministry of Health reported that “it indicates the second booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine for people over 40 years of age”.

He also stated that the Technical Advisory Board on Immunization holds discussions regarding changes and expansions of the vaccination schedule for new groups “according to the scientific evidence and the epidemiological scenario, which are monitored daily by the folder”.

The ministry said that doses of Covid-19 vaccines are shipped according to each state’s request taking into account the intended target audience and storage capacity. “It is up to the states to plan and manage the distribution to the municipalities,” he said in the note.