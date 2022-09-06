Peter’s Journey – Film Review by Laís Bodansky

In addition to the launch timed with the 7th of September in the presidential election year, Peter’s Journey arrives on the Brazilian commercial circuit at an opportune moment for its themes. The idea of ​​making a film about the last days of Dom Pedro I it comes from before, but its search for a larger audience takes place in a context in which the demand for national symbols becomes an agenda in the country, after the instrumentalization (and mischaracterization) by far-right movements in recent years.

It is a silent negotiation at the moment, from the yellow jersey in football to the alien arrival of Dom Pedro’s own preserved heart to the country, but which in Laís Bodanzky presents itself as the centerpiece of the narrative. In addition to the entire premise built around the sea voyage made by the country’s first emperor to regain Portugal’s throne, the production also opens with the king and a young Dom Pedro II admiring a miniature of Napoleon, complete with the discourse surrounding immobility. of the statues and the artificial fabrication of the myths it portrays.

This directness of the discourse suggests an act of symbolic rescue, but in practice the game is less daring, valuing the humanization of the historical character in favor of dismantling. The premise of a film spent almost entirely on a boat gradually opens up space for delirium, playing with the ills that surrounded Dom Pedro’s health and contrasting them with the national backwardness in the issue of slavery, incorporated above all in the character of Isabél Zuaa who attends sexually King. Even the figure of Cauã Reymond orbits that sphere, with the film embodying his heartthrob image through the utmost of decay bias, complete with the impotence implication and disheveled look.

We then work with a camera drama doomed to wear out, materialized by an aesthetic closer to the Baroque by the photography of Pedro J. Marquez and the veritable cacophony of languages ​​that fill the boat. Bodanzky accompanies the protagonist like a mad king and surrounds him with people to attest to this degradation, still fed by that slow sensation of asphyxia that passes away from the heroism in which the action of return and conquest of Portugal is portrayed – something even verbalized from time to time. , dismantling once and for all the position of Dom Pedro as conqueror or rebel. You don’t watch a movie about Independence, but you understand Dom Pedro’s journey as a great national tragedy, of a king trapped between two nations that don’t concern him regardless of the effort donated.

There is something very conservative in this perspective, and in this sense Bodanzky de Peter’s Journey is not far removed from his two previous features, the contemporaries The best things in the world and Like our parents. The perception of tragedy here implies the desire for a different scenario, of course, but also a regret that also predicts immobility, in the lack of resolution with the images with which one deals. This is related to some level with the resigned look at the middle-class dilemmas that dominated the director’s urban dramas, and in this sense it is possible to see in Peter’s Journey an origin story for these self-inflicted feelings of restraint, duly materialized in a nobility fleeing from their own responsibilities – whether that of Dom Pedro, in the abandonment of Brazil, or of his parents, who escaped from Napoleon in the past.

These findings help to explain why the film of the moment, unlike the course of the characters, doesn’t seem to get anywhere with its provocations, because deep down the questioning used is more rhetorical than inquisitive. While Dom Pedro’s pains seem made to be seen from a distanced perspective, the subject of slavery sounds like a mere whim, perfect for detecting the embryonic evils of national identity. The same can be said of the emperor’s wives, instruments for the protagonist’s progressivism that is suffocated by the intolerance of the times. What intolerance would that be, anyway? It is assumed that the discussion does not belong in the film.

This is where the commercial opportunism of the film’s release for now can be seen, because deep down this immobility is not only comfortable for the narrative procedures, but is somewhat related to this now crossed relationship with national symbols. There is no doubt that there is some pleasure in the exercise of undoing the hero image of a real figure in current times, but undressing a king in theory calls for something beyond the human glimpse, a new reading that takes care of repositioning the images before abandoned to putrefaction. For a movie about statues, Peter’s Journey It’s a drama of the most casted.