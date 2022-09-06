Petrobras (PETR4) will be investigated by Cade on prices, Eletrobras (ELET6) is studying to propose a reduction in the board and more

The corporate news on Tuesday (6) highlights that the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) will investigate Petrobras (PETR4). In addition, Eletrobras (ELET3) said that it is conducting an internal work to propose to shareholders a reform in the bylaws, which includes the possibility of reducing the current 11 to 9 members of the board of directors.

GPA, in turn, is studying the segregation of Grupo Éxito with a capital reduction and distribution of approximately 83% of the Éxito shares currently held by the Group to its shareholders.

Gol (GOLL4) registered growth in the supply and demand for flights in August this year.

The Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) started an administrative inquiry to verify whether Petrobras (PETR4) is charging more for oil sold to private refineries. The procedure was initiated on suspicion that the state-owned company would be selling the commodity at cheaper prices for its own refining units, according to a report by Folha de S. Paulo.

GPA’s Board of Directors (PCAR3) authorized the continuation of the studies, as well as the preparation of the implementation of Éxito’s segregation, including all the measures for the creation of Éxito’s BDRs and ADRs programs in Brazil and in the United States, respectively, and on this date, the Board of Directors of Éxito approved the start of work for this purpose.

GPA expects the transaction to consist of the segregation of GPA and Éxito through a capital reduction of GPA with the objective of distributing approximately 83% of the shares of Éxito currently held by the Group to its shareholders. Thus, after the distribution of shares, GPA would maintain a minority interest of approximately 13% in Éxito, with potential for monetization in the future.

goal ([ativo=GOLL4)

Eletrobras ([ativo=ELET3];ELET6)

Eletrobras (ELET3; ELET6) announced that it is carrying out an internal work to propose to shareholders a reform in the bylaws, which includes the possibility of reducing the current 11 to 9 members of the collegiate. The objective, according to the company, is to adapt the bylaws to the best market and corporate governance practices.

The electric company also said that it canceled the appointment of Carlos Augusto Leone Piani, elected board member at the AGE held on August 5, because he did not appear at the company within the legal period of 30 days to sign the term of office.

In addition, the electric company said that it received a summons for payment, this Monday (5), in the action of

execution filed by Eagle Equity, pending before the 1st Court of Execution of Extrajudicial Securities and Arbitration Conflicts of Brasília, in which amounts related to alleged extrajudicial executive titles, consisting of bearer obligations issued in the 1960s to 1980s, are charged for payment of the compulsory electric energy loan (ECE), in the amount of R$ 6.799 billion.

The company believes that the enforcement action is unfounded and that the amounts are not owed to the plaintiff.

Eletrobras records that the action is not the first demand filed by the same investment fund, within the scope of the compulsory loan on electricity. Monitoring action previously proposed, by the same author, resulted in an unfavorable sentence, handed down by the MM. Court of the 7th Federal Court of the Judiciary Section of the

Rio de Janeiro, in addition to a class action filed in the jurisdiction of New York, referring to the same issue, which was closed, with all claims made by the plaintiff against the company having been rejected.

Embraer (EMBR3) has completed flight testing of the Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS II) certification campaign, which provides the C-390 Millennium with the functionality it needs to carry out its Fire Fighting mission. Forestry (CIF).

According to the jet maker, the tests, which were conducted at the Embraer unit in the São Paulo city of Gavião Peixoto, represent an important advance in the certification campaign of this capacity with the Industrial Development and Coordination Institute (IFI). After certification, firefighting capability will be available to aircraft operators.

Neoenergia (NEOE3)

Neoenergia (NEOE3) reported this Monday (5th) that Aneel authorized the implementation of reinforcement at the Medeiros Neto 2 substation, in Morro do Chapéu, referring to lot 2 of the December 2020 auction. reinforcement will be made with the implementation of the second single-phase autotransformer bank, with an estimated investment of R$ 74.8 million.

Dommo Energia announced that its controlling shareholder, Prisma Capital, increased its position in the company from 51.99% to 56.20% of its share capital.

Dommo also informed that it entered into an agreement with PBEL, through which the company committed to pay the costs and fees to which it was sentenced in the Arbitration (settlement).

Most of the amount that Dommo was obliged to pay as a result of the agreement is covered by the insurance policy.

insurance contracted by the company for reimbursement of Arbitration costs, as already disclosed to the market,

remaining, however, an uncovered balance that will require a net disbursement of US$2.5 million (two million and

five hundred thousand dollars) by the Company.

Bank of Brasilia (BSLI3)

BRB – Banco de Brasília (B3: BSLI3 and BSLI4) approved the payment of Interest on Equity for the year 2022, based on the results obtained and disclosed for the 2nd quarter of the current year, in the amount of

R$45.5 million, corresponding to the gross amount of R$0.122655464 per common share and R$0.134921011 per share

PN

Shareholders holding shares on September 9, 2022, will be entitled to Interest on Equity, with the corresponding credit being made on September 20, 2022.

Sanepar (SAPR11) extended for 90 days, as of September 11, the collection of water and sewage for customers registered in the Solidarity Water category.

Equitas manager reached a shareholding of 5.66% in the company, with just over 4 million common shares.

