Petrobras prepares change in its entire board

Yadunandan Singh 1 min ago Business Comments Off on Petrobras prepares change in its entire board 0 Views

“There will be more changes, nothing more natural in a change of command,” said one of the sources.




About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

11 Joinville residents win awards this Sunday

After the results of this Sunday’s Trimania, 4th, 11 people from Joinville were drawn in …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved