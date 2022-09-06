Petrobras prepares change in its entire board

“There will be more changes, nothing more natural in a change of command,” said one of the sources.

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – The change announced this Monday by Petrobras in the digital affairs board may be just the first among some that are being studied by the company’s president, Caio Paes de Andrade, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.

The forecast is that new appointments by the president of Petrobras may take place in the coming days, which would follow a roadmap of changes in the state-owned company expected by President Jair Bolsonaro, according to his own statements after appointing the executive to act as CEO.

The company’s new CEO assumed the presidency at the end of June, after nomination by Bolsonaro, candidate for reelection, who at that time was unhappy with the execution of the state-owned company’s price policy and the impact of fuel appreciation for consumers.

The company has eight statutory directors, in addition to the CEO, and changes in these positions need an endorsement from the company’s governance and the Board of Directors, which is also new to the oil company, in the wake of the change of the CEO – by the company’s rules, the CEO must also be a counselor.

Petrobras announced this Monday that its CEO appointed Paulo Palaia to occupy the executive direction of Digital Transformation and Innovation, replacing Juliano Dantas.

The appointment, Andrade’s first for a Petrobras board, will be submitted to the state-owned company’s internal corporate governance procedures.

“This is probably just the first change of a few,” said a second source.

“How many and when still under analysis. But it should not be in the eight directorates”, he added.

Decisions on fuel prices are ratified by three executives: the company’s president, the financial director, Rodrigo Araujo, and the commercialization and logistics director, Cláudio Mastella.

Last month, there was a reformulation in the State-owned Board of Directors, with the election of six new directors, four of them appointed by the government, the company’s majority shareholder.

The choice was controversial, as two nominees did not have prior approval from Petrobras bodies, which pointed to conflicts of interest between the company and the positions they hold in the government.

“The choice of directors is up to the Board of Directors. We have a new board, which can rethink names,” said a third source.

The changes in the presidency and composition of the collegiate took place after a flurry of criticism from Palácio do Planalto regarding the company’s pricing policy.

Since Andrade’s arrival, there have been a series of reductions in the prices of diesel and gasoline, as well as other derivatives such as gasoline and aviation kerosene and asphalt, following drops in international oil prices.

During this period of change of command at Petrobras, the government managed to implement a law that reduced the ICMS on fuels and other essential services, which helped to reduce the values ​​at the pump.

Sought, Petrobras did not immediately comment on the matter.

