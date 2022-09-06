PGR defends that Barroso replace Moraes as rapporteur of inquiry into Bolsonaro’s speech with false relationship between vaccines and HIV | Policy

According to the PGR, the process must be reported by Barroso because the minister is already dealing with other requests for an investigation on the same topic in the Supreme Court. The prosecutor’s office points to the risk of “future annulment” of the investigation if the investigation continues without the issue of the rapporteur minister being resolved.

“The present investigation deals with identical facts of one of the petitions distributed to the rapporteur minister Luís Roberto Barroso, the only one, therefore, with competence, by prevention, to investigate the conduct imputed to the President of the Republic”, said the PGR.

The inquiry that investigates the president’s statement about the Covid vaccine and the risk of contracting HIV was opened at the end of last year, by order of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, at the request of the Covid CPI in the Senate. Remember in the video below:

The fake news released by the president was largely contradicted by Fact or Fake, by experts and other checking platforms in the hours that followed. Bolsonaro’s “live” was taken off the air by Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

The PGR appealed against the minister’s individual decision, arguing that the CPI would not have this power to request investigations from the Court.

At the time, the attorney’s office also considered that, if the procedure was maintained, the case should be sent to Minister Luís Roberto Barroso. The case was even brought to trial in the virtual plenary, but a request for a view from Minister André Mendonça postponed the analysis.

Deputy Attorney General Lindôra Araújo – who signs the opinion presented this Monday to the Supreme Court – recalled that, despite the PGR’s appeal, the investigation has “normal follow-up”. For Lindôra, the MP’s request needs to be analyzed before the investigations proceed.