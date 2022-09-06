Photo shows shocking effect of using sunscreen on elderly woman’s skin

A study carried out at the Department of Dermatology and Allergy at the School of Medicine of the Technical University of Munich, Germany, revealed in practice how the use of sunscreen is important to prevent skin aging and the occurrence of skin cancer.

The researchers shared a shocking photo of a 92-year-old female patient who limited her face sunscreen use for four decades. In the image, it is possible to see how the neck suffered the consequences of exposure to ultraviolet rays over the years while the skin of the face remained preserved. Clinical examinations also revealed a marked difference in sun damage between the cheek and neck.

The study was published in the Journal of The European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology in October 2021 and has gained popularity in the last week. The research wanted to discuss the importance of primary protection to prevent skin cancer.

Scientists say efforts to improve disease prevention are still limited. In addition to the daily use of products with a protection factor, measures such as the banning of artificial sources of UV, such as tanning beds for minors, and the adoption of targeted social policies should also be taken.

About 90% of all visible skin changes are caused by photoaging, according to the US Skin Cancer Foundation. UV rays can penetrate both layers of the skin – the epidermis and dermis – and damage the DNA of cells. Damage to the epidermis causes the body to produce melanin to prevent further effects caused by the sun, giving the appearance of tanning.

UVA waves, in turn – which have a longer wavelength than UV – penetrate deeper into the skin, leading to damage to the dermis over the years. The layer contains collagen, elastin and other fibers that support the skin.

