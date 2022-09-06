Photo shows shocking effect of using sunscreen on elderly woman’s skin

Jenni Smith 52 seconds ago Health Comments Off on Photo shows shocking effect of using sunscreen on elderly woman’s skin 0 Views

A study carried out at the Department of Dermatology and Allergy at the School of Medicine of the Technical University of Munich, Germany, revealed in practice how the use of sunscreen is important to prevent skin aging and the occurrence of skin cancer.

The researchers shared a shocking photo of a 92-year-old female patient who limited her face sunscreen use for four decades. In the image, it is possible to see how the neck suffered the consequences of exposure to ultraviolet rays over the years while the skin of the face remained preserved. Clinical examinations also revealed a marked difference in sun damage between the cheek and neck.

The study was published in the Journal of The European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology in October 2021 and has gained popularity in the last week. The research wanted to discuss the importance of primary protection to prevent skin cancer.

Scientists say efforts to improve disease prevention are still limited. In addition to the daily use of products with a protection factor, measures such as the banning of artificial sources of UV, such as tanning beds for minors, and the adoption of targeted social policies should also be taken.

About 90% of all visible skin changes are caused by photoaging, according to the US Skin Cancer Foundation. UV rays can penetrate both layers of the skin – the epidermis and dermis – and damage the DNA of cells. Damage to the epidermis causes the body to produce melanin to prevent further effects caused by the sun, giving the appearance of tanning.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (1)

Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the country, according to the National Cancer Institute (Inca). The disease can appear in any part of the body and, when identified early, has a good chance of cure.Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

Shoulder of a person peeling - Metropolis*****Picture-woman-peeling.jpg

Exaggerated and unprotected sun exposure throughout life, in addition to episodes of sunburn, is the main risk factor for skin cancer. According to Inca, there are several types of the disease, which are generally classified as melanoma and non-melanoma. Barcin/Getty Images

Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1
Doctor investigating patient's skin - Metropolis****Photo-doctor-investigating-suspect-spot-1.jpg

Non-melanoma cases are more frequent and have high cure rates. Also, this is the most common type in people over 40 and fair-skinned.BSIP/UIG/Getty Images

mole that looks like skin cancer - Metropolis****Skin-cancer-photo-3.jpg

Melanoma, in turn, has fewer registered cases and is more serious, due to the possibility of spreading to other parts of the body. That’s why it’s important to make periodic visits to the dermatologist and ask about suspicious signs.JUAN GAERTNER/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images

Metrópoles 2 partner advertising
Upper part of a male face. The eyes are gray, the hair is gray and the skin is wrinkled- Metropolis****Skin-cancer-photo-2.jpg

Despite being a health problem that can affect anyone, there are profiles that are more prone to the development of skin cancer, such as: having light skin, hair and eyes, family history of the disease, having multiple moles on the body, being an immunosuppressed and/or transplanted patientJodiJacobson/Getty Images

Doctor investigating patient's skin - Metropolis****Photo-doctor-investigating-suspect-spot-2.jpg

According to experts, it is important to investigate whenever a mole or mole presents asymmetry, has a rough or irregular edge, has two or more colors, has a diameter greater than six millimeters, or changes size over time. All these signs can indicate the presence of a melanoma.kali9/Getty Images

Metrópoles 3 partner advertising
Doctor investigating patient's skin - Metropolis****Photo-doctor-investigating-suspect-spot-3.jpg

The first signs of non-melanone tend to look like a discolored lump, spot, or sore that doesn’t heal and continues to grow. In addition, it may also have a smooth, shiny appearance and/or look like a wart.Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

Doctor investigating patient's skin - Metropolis****Photo-doctor-investigating-suspect-spot-5.jpg

The sign can cause itching, crusting, erosions, or bleeding over weeks or even years. In most cases, this cancer is red and firm and can develop into an ulcer. The marks are similar to scars and tend to be flat and scaly.Getty Images

Metrópoles 4 partner advertising
mole that looks like skin cancer - Metropolis****Skin-cancer-photo-5.jpg

Skin cancer usually appears in parts of the body where there is greater exposure to the sun, being closely associated with inadequate protection with sunscreens.Callista Images/Getty Images

Hands on the neck of a white woman with her hair tied back - Metrópoles****Photo-doctor-investigating-suspect-spot-4.jpg

According to the National Cancer Institute, non-melanone tends to be completely cured when detected early. It rarely develops to other parts of the body, but if not identified in time, it can move to deeper layers of the skin, making treatment difficult.SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images

Advertising from the Metrópoles 5 partner
Person removing mole from another person's skin - Metropolis****Skin-cancer-photo-6.jpg

The diagnosis of skin cancer is made by the dermatologist through a clinical examination. In certain situations, it may be necessary to carry out the exam known as “Dermoscopy”, which consists of using a device that allows you to visualize layers of the skin that are not seen with the naked eye. In more specific situations it is necessary to perform a biopsyNoctiluxx/Getty Images

Person undergoing surgery to remove skin cancer****Photo-surgery-for-skin-cancer-removal.jpg

According to the Ministry of Health, “cancer surgery is the most suitable treatment to treat skin cancer to remove the lesion, which, in early stages, can be performed without hospitalization”lissart/Getty Images

Metrópoles 6 partner advertising
Cancer cells illustration - Metropolis****Illustration-skin-cancer-1.jpg

Still according to the folder, “in more advanced cases, however, the treatment will vary according to the condition in which the tumor is found, and radiotherapy and chemotherapy may be indicated, in addition to surgery.”ALFRED PASIEKA/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images

Woman applying sunscreen to man - Metropolis****Picture-woman-passing-sunscreen-on-man.jpg

Among the recommendations for the prevention of skin cancer are: avoid exposure to the sun, use sunglasses with UV protection, as well as umbrellas, parasols, wide-brimmed hats and clothes that protect the body. In addition, of course, to the daily use of sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of 15 or more.franckreporter/Getty Images

0

UVA waves, in turn – which have a longer wavelength than UV – penetrate deeper into the skin, leading to damage to the dermis over the years. The layer contains collagen, elastin and other fibers that support the skin.

Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

understand the causes and symptoms of the disease

bowel cancer Photo: Shutterstock / Saúde em Dia According to data from INCA (National Cancer …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved