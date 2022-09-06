PIS/PASEP already had the 2022-23 calendar released?

The payment of PIS/Pasep for 2023 will have transfers referring to the base year 2021, as there was a delay in the transfer schedule

People who worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days in the base year are entitled to the PIS/Pasep salary bonus. Thus, many are awaiting information regarding the payment of the 2023 allowance, which will have the transfers for the base year 2021.

It is worth noting that there was a delay in releasing payments due to the postponement of the 2021 calendar for the 2020 base year, which was only released in 2022.

In summary, the Social Integration Program (PIS) is intended for workers in the private sector, and the payment is the responsibility of Caixa Econômica Federal. The transfer of the Public Servant Assets Formation Program (Pasep) is made by Banco do Brasil to public servants.

Who is entitled to PIS/Pasep?

Therefore, those who fall into the following situations in the base year are entitled to PIS/Pasep:

He received, on average, up to two minimum wages per month;

It was registered in a portfolio;

Worked for at least 30 days a year;

He had been enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

It had the data updated by the employer in the Annual Report of Social Information (Rais) or eSocial, according to the category of the company.

Domestic employees are not entitled to the allowance, because for this it is necessary to have an employment relationship with a company, not being valid a relationship with an individual.

What is the value of PIS/Pasep?

The amount of PIS/Pasep varies from R$101.00 to R$1,212.00, proportional to the number of months the citizen worked during the base year.

PIS consultation

It is possible to check the balance of the salary allowance by accessing the Gov.br portal and Central Alô Trabalhador, by calling 158.

It is also possible to carry out the consultation through the Digital Work Card application (CTPS Digital) – available for Android and iOS.

To have access to the information, the user must create an authenticated account on the Gov.br portal. Then access the “Benefits” option and select “Salary Allowance”.

Consultation to Pasep

The public servant can consult the Pasep balance on the Banco do Brasil website, or call the BB Call Center (Capitals and metropolitan regions: 4004-0001 – Interior: 0800 729 0001).

Image: rafapress / Shutterstock.com