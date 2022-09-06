Player makes an own goal on purpose in Serie B do Amazonas and raises suspicion; see the bid | football

The duel between Atlético-AM and Sul América, this Sunday, for Série B of the Amazonense Championship, at Carlos Zamith stadium, had an own goal that raises suspicions about possible manipulation of results. Watch the video below

On purpose? Player scores an own goal in Serie B do Amazonas and raises suspicion

The goal was scored by midfielder Júlio Campos in the 44th minute of the second half when his team, Atlético-AM, was losing by 3 to 1. Upon receiving the goalkeeper’s pass, the player simply turned to his goal and kicked straight. The goalkeeper showed no reaction.

In the video, it is possible for someone to tell Henrique Barbosa, president of Atlético-AM, that this was something ugly.

Atlético-AM issued a note in which it states that it is against unsportsmanlike attitudes, that it will open an internal procedure and that those involved were dismissed. See note below.

Atlético Amazonense goes public to inform you that it does not condone unsportsmanlike attitudes, we will open an internal procedure to investigate the facts in the game against Sul América, those involved have already been disconnected from the club.

We are in favor of fair and responsible play, we will not admit anything that is contrary to it.

Manaus, September 5, 2022.

Federation will denounce case

The acting president of the Amazonense Football Federation (FAF), Pedro Augusto, explained that the entity follows the matches in a statistical way, but that it does not have any system or company to investigate possible cases of manipulation of results. However, he says that in this specific case, he will file a complaint with the Court of Sports Justice and the Civil Police. In addition to the player, he will also investigate the club.

– In this case, the federation is informing the TJD (Sports Court of Justice) about the fact, denouncing the player. Whether he will be blamed in isolation, with other players or the club itself. Let’s inform the Civil Police. The fraud station, to see if there are possibilities to hear and investigate this as well. Because football is an intangible heritage, he said.