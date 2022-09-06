PM made 14 arrests in the early days of Rock in Rio | Rio de Janeiro



The PM carries out reinforced policing during the days of Rock in Rio – Paulo Liv

Published 09/05/2022 12:48

Rio- In the first days of Rock in Rio, between Friday (2) and Sunday (4), the Military Police arrested 14 people and apprehended three teenagers, in addition to having recovered cell phones and other products sold irregularly, while working in the area. exterior of the City of Rock, in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone.

Also according to the PM, 570 agents and 55 vehicles were made available per day for patrolling the external area of ​​the event, in the access corridors and in places where the public gathers.

Avenida Embaixador Abelardo Bueno had military police present in seven observation towers and the road to Cidade do Rock had 36 police stations distributed in the main access points to the event. Next Thursday (8), when Rock in Rio resumes the shows, policing will continue to be reinforced.

PF arrests

Also during the first weekend of Rock in Rio, the Federal Police arrested a man, identified as singer William Santos Souza, known as MC William do Borel, and a woman, who has not yet been identified, inside the Cidade do Rock. revealed.

Willian Santos was the subject of an arrest warrant as a result of conviction for drug trafficking, issued by the State Court of Curitiba, Paraná. The arrest was made this Sunday (4), after the singer’s show on one of the stages of Rock in Rio, so that the festival’s schedule would not be affected. In a statement, the PF reported that the warrant was carried out by agents present at the event, who kept the target under surveillance until the arrest was made.

The woman, who was working at the festival, had a warrant for her arrest for attempted murder. The warrant was fulfilled by federal police officers in action in the City of Rock, on Friday night (2).