PMs speak of “devastating revolt” in act for 7 de Setembro

Military Police from São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro organize themselves to attend the pro-Bolsonaro rallies on September 7, with messages of “fight for freedom and democracy” and also with threats against the left and STF (Supreme Federal Court) ministers.



WhatsApp and Telegram groups monitored by Power 360 show that supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) who are part of the state security forces do not have a closed agenda for the demonstrations. While one part talks about dressing in the colors of the national flag and demonstrating for democracy, another part threatens “fuck, bullet and bomb in those lefts”.

In one of the groups, “Legion of Idealists”, one of the users says that the minister of the STF and president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Alexandre de Moraes is “appealing”. He talks about the decision that banned advertising by the Ministry of Tourism that cited the federal government on the 200th anniversary of Independence. “September until death will have, it can wait”wrote the user in a message dated Aug. 29.



Another supporter, in the group “River Front Line”says he believes that Bolsonaro “will end the Supreme” and for that, the president needs the support of the military police on the streets. The event in Rio de Janeiro will focus on the edge of Copacabana Beach, on Avenida Atlântica. “This for me is the fundamental point, the STF is the cancer that corrodes Brazil”ends.



A message in an alarmist tone was shared in the group “Mike” 6 times in the last week — the group had 230 users as of September 5th. The text cites false news that ministers Alexandre de Moraes, Edson Fachin and Luis Roberto Barroso would be working to challenge the candidacy of Bolsonaro and Braga Netto, candidate for vice on the ticket of the current chief of the Executive. Speak in “devastating popular uprising”. Read in full:



“BOMB IN BRASILIA: THE TRIO WANTS TO CHALLENGE THE BOLSONARO PLATE. In an INTERNAL poll, NOT FALSE, the PT found that Lula ONLY HAS 17% of the votes and that BOLSONARO WINS in the first round WITH 62% of the votes. STEALING in the count is HARD, because the FFAA ARE on top. There are only two ways left for banditry: KILL Bolsonaro or impugn the plate.

“Killing Bolsonaro (who has unquestionable popular support) WOULD CAUSE a popular uprising with unpredictable CONSEQUENCES.

“The only thing left seems to prevent Bolsonaro from running.

“If the banditry GETS this far, the POPULAR REVOLT will be DEVASTATING for the STF and Congress. NO ONE WILL HOLD.

“The TRIO (pressed by Lula, Zé Dirceu and PCC) has no limits. The next few days will be TERRIBLE.

“The DESPERATION of the left is total.

“They KNOW that AT THE URNS they will be SOUNDLY defeated.

“But Bolsonaro cannot be reelected, in THEIR VIEW.

“It will be the END of the COMMUNIST BLOCK of LATIN AMERICA…

“PEOPLE ON THE STREETS SEPTEMBER 7 IN MASS !!!

“It will be OUR decision NOT to be the next Argentina, Venezuela, Cuba, etc…

“THE FUTURE of our children and families IS IN OUR HANDS!!!”

The group “ETERNAL ROUTE 3.0”, which brings together veterans of São Paulo’s elite battalion, has dissonant messages. Some officials speak of bringing family members and children to the act. The idea is to show “Union and patriotic values, honor, justice, democracy and progress in Brazil”.

O Power 360 contacted the Secretary of State for the Military Police of Rio de Janeiro. The agency reported that there is no formal guidance on conduct for active police officers in demonstrations. The São Paulo Public Security Secretariat stated that the PMs can demonstrate, as long as they are off-duty, but they are prohibited from wearing their uniforms. In the acts of September 7, 2021, police officers from São Paulo wore Rota berets (Rondas Ostensivas Tobias de Aguiar) in the demonstration on Avenida Paulista.

