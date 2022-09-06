POCO M5 and M5s are released with MediaTek chipset and attractive prices

In an event held this Monday morning (5), POCO finally presented the new POCO M5 and M5s to the world. Smartphones seek to deliver good value for money and can already be found in India or Europe. Discover the details of each model below.

















POCO M5

POCO M5 is a 4G smartphone that has a flashy design and a 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution and a rate of 90 Hz. In addition, the manufacturer highlights the presence of a 240 Hz touch sampling rate, Gorilla Glass protection and a hole for the 5 MP camera. Under the hood, the smartphone brings the MediaTek Helio G99 chipsetand it works together with 4GB or 6GB of RAM (LPDDR4X) and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage (UFS 2.2). The rear camera set consists of a 50 MP main lens (f/1.8) and two 2 MP sensors for macro photos and depth effect. The 5,000mAh battery completes the set with support for 18W fast charging. The operating system is Android 12 and it runs under the MIUI 13 interface.

Technical specifications

6.58-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution

Display with hole and 90 Hz rate

MediaTek Helio G99 Platform

4GB or 6GB RAM

64GB or 128GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

5 MP front camera (f/2.2)

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor (f/1.8) Macro lens with 2 MP sensor (f/2.4) Depth lens with 2 MP sensor (f/2.4)

Dual-SIM 4G connection, P2 port, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C, NFC and fingerprint reader on the side

5,000mAh battery with 18W charging

Android 12 running under the MIUI 13 interface

POCO M5s

On the other hand, the POCO M5s is basically the renamed Redmi Note 10S. That’s because we have a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and a hole for the 13 MP camera. O processor of this model is the MediaTek Helio G95 and it lines up with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. The POCO M5s has a 64 MP (f/1.8) main camera, an 8 MP ultrawide camera and two 2 MP sensors for macro photos and depth effect. POCO M5s battery has 5,000mAh capacity and supports 33W charging, while the OS is Android 12 and it runs under MIUI 13. The smartphone still has NFC for approximation payments, stereo sound, fingerprint reader on the side, P2 port for headphones and IP53 certification.

Technical specifications

6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution

Display with hole and 60 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Helio G95 Platform

Mali-G76 MC4 GPU

4GB or 6GB RAM

64GB or 128GB of internal storage

13 MP front camera

Four rear cameras: 64 MP main sensor 8 MP wide-angle sensor 2 MP macro sensor 2 MP depth sensor

Dual Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, IP53, Stereo Sound, P2 Port and USB Type-C

5,000mAh battery with 33W charging

Android 12 running under the MIUI 13 interface

price and availability





According to POCO, the new smartphones can already be pre-ordered in India and Europe. The prices you can see below: POCO M5

4GB + 64GB – 189 euros (~ BRL 971 ) 4 GB + 128 GB – 209 euros (~R$ 1,074) 6 GB + 128 GB – 229 euros (~R$ 1,177)

POCO M5s 4GB + 64GB – 209 euros (~ BRL 1,074 ) 4 GB + 128 GB – 229 euros (~R$ 1,177) 6GB + 128GB – 249 euros (~R$1,280)

During the pre-sale, the manufacturer will be offering a discount that makes the most basic M5 sell for 169 euros (~R$ 868), while the M5s starts from 189 euros (~R$ 971). What do you think of the new POCO M5 and M5s? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.