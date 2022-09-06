Police use tear gas to contain crowd invasion at Passo a Paço

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Manaus/AM – Military Police used tear gas to contain the invasion of a crowd that formed outside the stages of the Passo a Paço Festival, on Monday night (05), in downtown Manaus.

With national attractions such as Diogo Nogueira, Joelma, Felipe Araújo and Jota Quest, the gates were closed after the stages reached maximum capacity on the 3rd day of the festival. However, one of the gates was torn down by the population.

So far, there are no reports of injuries.

