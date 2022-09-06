Police use tear gas to contain crowd invasion at Passo a Paço

Manaus/AM – Military Police used tear gas to contain the invasion of a crowd that formed outside the stages of the Passo a Paço Festival, on Monday night (05), in downtown Manaus.
O #soumanaus STEP BY STEP is completely disorganized.
The event reached maximum capacity and at 20:00 the public began to complain and the police used tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets on the crowd.
The worst Footsteps in the history of Manaus.
Unfortunate pic.twitter.com/SR1Zym2zit
— Manaus of yesteryear (@BragaGisella) September 6, 2022
With national attractions such as Diogo Nogueira, Joelma, Felipe Araújo and Jota Quest, the gates were closed after the stages reached maximum capacity on the 3rd day of the festival. However, one of the gates was torn down by the population.
AUDIENCE STOPPED AT STEP BY STEP ENTRY.
no one else comes in pic.twitter.com/GrAfbqgeST
— Manaus of yesteryear (@BragaGisella) September 6, 2022
So far, there are no reports of injuries.
Portal do Holanda was founded on November 14, 2005. First with a column, named after its founder, journalist Raimundo de Holanda. Then it moved to Blog do Holanda and finally Portal do Holanda. It was one of the first internet sites in the State of Amazonas. It is audited by IVC and ComScore.