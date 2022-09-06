popular car evolves but remains poor and expensive







New Citroen C3 Photo: Stellantis / Publicity

The recent launch of the Citroën C3 brings two important insights into the evolution of the national automotive industry and the Brazilian vehicle market.

1) The so-called popular car has evolved, has more safety and comfort equipment, essentially because of legislation and higher consumer demands – which also leads to the adoption of SUV-style design in most launches.

2) Despite all the evolution, popular models in Brazil are still poor in finishing and very expensive in relation to what they offer and the average income of the population. This distortion creates the worst most expensive cars in the world.

To launch the cheapest compact hatch B on the Brazilian market, in five versions from R$69,000 to R$94,000, Citroën was clearly inspired by the European version of the C3 but used a plucked project in India and Brazil, going down some steps in finishing and equipment.

All to offer a car adapted for emerging countries – euphemism for underdeveloped markets with underdeveloped consumers, without the income to pay for high value-added products, such as cars.





Citroen C3 2023 Photo: Stellantis / Publicity

With this strategy to win customers, Citroën kept its visual identity but gave up the image built up over more than two decades in the Brazilian market, which identified it as a manufacturer of cars with global projects and better finished in terms of finishing, with quality perceived by the to look.

limited evolution

It is hardly a return to the recent past, when almost 100% of the vehicles produced in Brazil had huge quality gaps in relation to models of similar profile made in the host countries of the multinational automakers installed here. But it is a fact that national projects continue to be poorer.

In the specific case of the new emerging C3, a visit to Citroën’s French website is enough to find many similarities and many differences with the European C3, the second cheapest combustion car of the brand, starting from €16,000 and reaching €25.1 thousand. Many points of the design are very similar, but the interior is better finished and more standard equipment than in the Hindu-Brazilian model.

It is interesting to remember that the sister brand Peugeot did something similar in Brazil, in 2008, when it launched the 207 hatch here on the platform of the 206, inferior and different in relation to the European car. At least at that time the strategy did not work well and the brand’s sales went into decline.

It is a fact that today popular cars in Brazil are better designed and equipped, the most basic versions have equipment that ten years ago were expensive options, such as air conditioning, electric power steering, electric activation of windows, locks and mirrors, as well as airbags. front and electronic stability control.

The new C3 brings all this, due to the evolution of legislation in the case of safety systems and in the case of comfort systems due to the evolution of consumer demands, who no longer accepts to pay so dearly for poorly tailored and plucked cars.

Automatic transmission, which was not even an option in the cheapest cars on the Brazilian market, is already present in the most expensive version of the new C3. The most technological item of the car, which disguises the rustic finish of the dashboard, is the wide horizontal screen of the 10-inch multimedia system, but it is only present from the second version, which costs R$ 75 thousand, R$ 6 thousand above the input option.





New Citroën C3 1.6 Automatic Photo: Stellantis / Publicity

Despite all the evolution of popular cars in the Brazilian market, there is no free lunch and the new C3 makes up for the haves with many don’ts, starting with the rustic interior finish, full of hard plastics even for the eye. The instrument panel is digital, but monochrome – it reminds of calculators – and it doesn’t even have a tachometer, in any version.

To be cheaper than rivals, the entry option of the C3 does not have the multimedia system with a 10-inch touchscreen, nor a key with remote control or a trivial rear window wiper and defroster. And no car option has side airbags, as many models in the same category already offer. Prosaic rubber mats and crankcase protector are sold as optional accessories for even the most expensive high-end version.

It is a difficult equation to close: at the same time that legislation and more demanding consumers promote important evolutions in national vehicles, the persistent high tax burden and the need for profit of manufacturers compete against evolution, cutting costs and impoverishing projects to maintain margins. of the two biggest partners in the price of cars in Brazil: manufacturers and government.