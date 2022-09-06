Portable telescope with 30% off on Amazon

Thinking of investing in a first telescope? We help you in this endeavor. That’s because the Celestron portable modelthe Travel Scot 70, has a great cost benefit and still has a 30% discount on Amazon – more than R$ 600 off.

Celestron Travel Scope 70 Portable Telescope Highest optical quality glass lenses

BRL 1,398

With telescopes, it is possible not only to follow the main astronomical events, but also to explore the stars of the night sky – observing details of the Moon, planets, comets, stars, nebulae and galaxies. Let’s go to the characteristics of the model offered.

70 mm refractor telescope with fully coated glass optics and a lightweight frame. It comes with a personalized backpack to store the product safely and comfortably. In addition, it also comes with two eyepieces (20 mm and 10 mm), height-adjustable tripod, 45° upright image diagonal and 5×24 finder. Finally, the Alt-Az Pan handle with clutch control for smooth, accurate aiming.

With it, it is possible to observe the stars quickly and easily using the initial configuration. That is, you don’t need any extra tools;

Until we publish the article, the price of portable telescope dropped from BRL 1,998.99 to BRL 1,398. It is worth mentioning that as this is a promotional action, the prices informed here can be changed at any time, depending on the amount of items in stock or units reserved for this offer.

