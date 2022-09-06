Possible departure of Vtor Pereira revives ghost at Corinthians

Vítor Pereira’s situation at Corinthians refers to the dramas that the club has been through over the last few years: the possibility of losing a good coach in the middle of a team (re)construction work and thus having once again interrupted a football project at CT Joaquim Grava.

It was even two months before the inauguration of its training center that Corinthians lost Mano Menezes to the Brazilian national team. It was the first loss of coach in the Renovação & Transparência management – a scenario that had already happened at the turn of the century and continued to be repeated throughout the 15 years of power of the political group that runs the club to this day.

At the end of the first half of 2016, the exact same script: Tite and most of the employees of the Corinthians coaching staff left the club to join the national team. In 2018, it was the turn of Carille and other employees to also ask Corinthians for the accounts, but this time towards Saudi football.

The possibility of Vítor Pereira’s departure at the end of 2022, reinforced this Monday by journalist André Rizek, from SportTVand never discarded by the coach when questioned on the subject, revives at Corinthians the ghost of the dismantling that marks the management of white-and-white football in this century.

Even before Andrés Sanchez, head of the current political group at the head of Corinthians, took over the 2007 buffer term, the club had already gone through a similar situation with Carlos Alberto Parreira, in 2002, and Vanderlei Luxemburgo, in 1998, also seduced by the Seleção. Brazilian.

The importance of maintaining a medium/long-term football project under the command of a competent technical committee is wide open in Corinthians’ recent history. In the only exception to the rule in recent years, the club built a champion team of Mundial, Libertadores, Recopa, Brasileiro and Paulista in the Tite era from October 2010 to December 2013.

For the good of Corinthians, it remains to be hoped that President Duilio Monteiro Alves and his football director Roberto de Andrade manage to negotiate the permanence of Vítor Pereira and his coaching staff for 2023. Meanwhile, on the other side of town, the archrival club is heading for the fourth season in a row with the one who has already become the greatest coach in alviverde history…

