Prediction: Benfica vs Maccabi Haifa

Information and prediction for Benfica vs Maccabi Haifa

Buoyed by a nine-game winning streak, the benfica open in this Tuesday, September 6th, their participation in group stage of the 2022/2023 version of the Champions League. receive the Luz Stadium, in Lisbon, the Maccabi Haifa, from Israel. The beginning of the confrontation, which is part of the maiden day gives H keystarts scheduled for 16:00 (Brasilia time). The group also has Paris Saint-Germain, from France, and Juventus, from Italy.

How does the 2022/2023 Champions League work?

UEFA, the organization that organizes the Champions League, announced a profound change in the tournament. However, it will only take effect next season. In version 2022/2023, the regulation of the last editions was maintained. The tournament has 32 participantswhich were divided in eight keys in your groups stage. They will face each other in round trip. At the end of six rounds, the first two will advance in the dispute for the title. O third place will still have the chance to keep the international calendar, however, in another competition. will be relegated to Europa Leaguewhere he will enter the stage of 16th finals.

Where to watch the 2022/2023 Champions League matches?

Where to watch on TV – A Champions League 2022/2023 edition continues to have the SBT as a broadcast platform Open TV in Brazil. On pay TV, it is shown by TNT Sportswhich shows the games in the Space channel on HBO Max and on their digital platforms. You need to check the schedule to find out which games will be broadcast and the times.

Where to watch at bookmakers – There is no streaming of games from the Champions League on the platforms of the main bookmakers.

Benfica’s recent performance

It was very hard for Benfica to maintain 100% in the 2022/2023 season. Almost a feat. On Friday, September 2nd, the team had two players expelled in a 2-1 victory, also playing at Estádio da Luz, against Vizela in a clash for the fifth round of the Portuguese Championship. In the match, the visitors scored first in the 20th minute through Osmajic.

The Benfica reaction began in the 31st minute of the second stage. David Neres returned the equalizer to the scorer after receiving a pass from Bah. In the 46th minute, their situation in the match was even more complicated with the expulsion of Gonçalo Ramos. Even with one player less, Benfica reached the turning point in the 57th minute in a penalty executed by João Mário, who ended up being sent off shortly afterwards. The only team to reach 15 points in the Liga Portugal, the club Lisboeta has a two-point advantage in comparison with Braga, in second place.

In the Champions League, having placed third in the 2021/2022 edition of the Portuguese Championship, he had to go through the qualifiers to be entitled to a place in the group stage. They beat Midtjylland, from Denmark in the semifinals and left Dynamo Kiev, from Ukraine, in the playoffs. In the light of the transfer window, coach Roger Schmidt was joined by 28-year-old German striker Julian Draxler, who was leaning against Paris Saint-Germain. He was borrowed for a year. However, he presented with a knee injury he suffered in March and has no premiere date.

Probable lineup of Benfica

In order to know the team lineup for this match? Check out the lineup for the game as it becomes available in the table below:

Benfica in the current season

The current form of Maccabi Haifa

Maccabi Haifa’s debut marks the return of an Israeli team to the Champions League group stage after a 12-year absence. For political and security reasons, the country competes in competitions in Europe and has great difficulties in getting a place in high-level competitions. To reach the classification in the tournament, the winner of the 2021/2022 edition of the Israeli Championship had to overcome three stages.

It left Olympiacos, from Greece, in the quarterfinals, Apollon, from Cyprus, in the semifinals, and Red Star, from Serbia, in the playoffs, the decisive moment of the selection process that determined the last clubs classified for the Champions League. . The duel with the Serbs was dramatic. After beating Estrela Vermelha, 3-2, at home, in a game of two turns, they got the tie, by 2-2, in the opponent’s soil, after being at a disadvantage of two goals.

He did all this before starting the 2022/2023 season of Ligat ha’Al, the elite division of the Israeli Championship. However, when the dispute in the new edition of the national league began, he did so with his foot on the accelerator. Lined up three victories. He beat Netanya 4-1 at home. Then, he played two consecutive games as a visitor. He beat Shaknin (1-0) and Hapoel Beer Sheva (2-1).

Maccabi Haifa likely lineup

In order to know the team lineup for this match? Check out the lineup for the game as it becomes available in the table below:

Maccabi Haifa in the current season

Stats for both teams

Prediction and final prediction for Benfica vs Maccabi Haifa:

Owner of a more qualified squad and playing at home, Benfica has the prediction in the victory against Maccabi Haifa the indicated prediction for this Tuesday’s confrontation for the first round of the 2022/2023 version of the Champions League.

Prediction for Benfica vs Maccabi Haifa:

