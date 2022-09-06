Presenter suffers stroke live and leaves viewers and program staff in a panic. Check out video – Monet

+



Presenter Julie Chin (Photo: reproduction)

Julie Chin, the news anchor for NBC’s KJRH in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has not only her viewers but her show’s production staff in a panic as she begins to struggle to read the teleprompter with the news, giving clear signs that something was very wrong with her.

The journalist, who was talking about a NASA launch, began to stumble over her words. Minutes after the terrifying scene, she was rushed to the hospital, where she discovered that, in fact, she was having the onset of a stroke.

“The last few days are still a mystery, but my doctors believe I had the onset of a stroke live on air Saturday morning. Some of you witnessed it firsthand, and I’m sorry for what happened,” the journalist wrote in a Facebook post.

“The episode seems to have come out of nowhere. I felt great before our show,” she continued. “However, over the course of several minutes during our news, things started to happen. First, I lost partial vision in one eye. A little while later, my hand and arm went numb. So I knew I was in big trouble when my mouth wouldn’t speak the words that were right in front of me on the teleprompter.”

After struggling for several seconds, Chin ended up apologizing to the spectators, saying “I’m sorry, something is happening to me this morning.”

She quickly handed over to meteorologist Annie Brown for a weather update, but Chin was unable to return to the air for the remainder of the broadcast. “My co-workers recognized the emergency and called 911,” Chin said in his post.

The anchor said she underwent a series of tests at the hospital to determine the cause of the incident. “At this point, doctors think I’ve had the onset of a stroke, but not a full-blown stroke,” Chin revealed.

“There are still a lot of questions and a lot to follow up on, but the bottom line is that I should be fine,” he concluded.