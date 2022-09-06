President of Brazil Salary 2022: See how much Jair Bolsonaro and other world leaders earn

The first round of Elections 2022 takes place on October 2nd and the main focus this year is the vote for president, which brings a fierce dispute between Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro, the current head of government.

With the date approaching, many doubts about the functions of a president come to the fore. Among them: what is the salary of the main representative of the Executive Power? The gross remuneration of the president is R$ 30,934.70 per month. However, due to discounts, the final payment is BRL 23,453.43. The information is from the Transparency Portal.

THE BENEFITS OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC

Like workers in other spheres, the President of the Republic can enjoy several rights. The main one is housing. The chief executive has two official residences in Brasília: Palácio da Alvorada and Granja do Torto.

The president is also entitled to health insurance. In addition to all his expenses, the benefit also covers those of his immediate family, such as children, grandchildren and parents. Another benefit is the corporate card, which pays a series of expenses for the ruler.

However, the president does not have official vacations, according to the Federal Constitution of 1988. Traditionally, he takes a few days off during the recess of the Legislative Power, but in case of emergencies, it is necessary to interrupt the rest to solve them.

SALARIES OF PRESIDENTS AND LEADERS OF OTHER COUNTRIES AROUND THE WORLD

United States: President Joe Bidden earns $400,000 a year, an average of $33,000 or roughly $170,000 a month at current rates.

China: In 2015, President Xi Jinping started earning 11,385 yuan a month, equivalent to R$8,470.40, according to the current exchange rate.

Japan: Prime Minister Fumlo Kishida has an estimated annual salary of R$1.3 million, an average of R$108,000 per month, according to CNN Brasil.

Germany: There is no information from reliable sources regarding the salary of the current chancellor of the European country, Olaf Scholz. However, in 2017, former Chancellor Angela Merkel earned 18,800 euros a month (approximately R$96,000 at current prices), according to Portuguese newspaper Diário de Notícias.

England: Prime Minister Boris Johnson has an estimated annual salary of €155,376; an average of 12 thousand euros or approximately R$ 61 thousand per month, according to the current exchange rate.

France: President Emmanuel Macron has an estimated annual salary of R$1 million, an average of R$83,000 per month, according to CNN Brasil.

Canada: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has an estimated annual salary of between US$146,000 and US$365,000.

Italy: President Sergio Mattarella receives 179,835 euros annually; an average of 15 thousand euros or approximately R$ 76 thousand per month, according to the current exchange rate. In March of this year, he reduced his salary and fixed it based on the pension he receives for his work as a university professor, according to the Diário de Notícias.

Portugal: President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa receives 106,820 euros gross annually; an average of 8,900 euros or approximately R$ 45 thousand per month, according to the current exchange rate.