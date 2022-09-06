Prices, features, arrival in Brazil; See what to expect from the launch – Money Times

THE apple (AAPL) will hold its annual event on September 7, with live broadcast starting at 2 pm, Brasília time. Expectations are around the officialization of the iPhone 14the prices and news that the company will present for the launches.

The company has a tradition of launching 4 smartphones at these events, however, the mini version of the devices is expected to be discontinued. According to the CNBC news portal, the company plans to launch two iPhones 14, one with a 6.1-inch screen and another with a 6.7-inch screen.

The highlight is the expectation of confirmation of the launch of the Pro and Pro Max versions of the iPhone 14.

As reported by The Verge, some of the expected changes are the insertion of the custom always-on display, as well as a 48-megapixel rear camera with a larger sensor and screen without the notch, in order to offer smaller camera cutouts.

In addition, the rumors released by the MacRumors portal about the launch of the iPhone 14 include:

Updated A16 processing;

Two new colors: blue and deep purple;

Ability to support faster 30W charger;

New 256GB storage floor.

The possible new features are pointed out as a justification for the expected increase in prices for new smartphones.

And the prices?

Speaking of prices, officially, they will only be announced after the iPhone 14 is confirmed.

However, according to Tilt Uol, market sources are betting that the price in USA will start at US$ 799 (R$ 4,155 in direct conversion and without taxes), the same price as the launch of the iPhone 13.

This value would be for the most basic version. The iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to cost $100 more than version 13 of smartphones.

In the latest releases, from the iPhone 13, the devices reached the Brazil by the following values:

iPhone 13 mini – R$ 6,599 (128 GB)

iPhone 13 – R$ 7,599 (128 GB)

iPhone 13 Pro – BRL 9,499 (128 GB)

iPhone 13 Pro Max – BRL 10,499 (128 GB

Beyond the iPhone

Despite the expectation for the announcement of another generation of iPhone, other news is expected at the event, such as the announcement of two new Apple Watch models, the Apple Watch Series 8 and Series 8 Pro.

For the new models, the news is expected to include a body temperature sensor and sleep tracking improvements. In addition, a more resistant model aimed at athletes and a new version of the Apple Watch SE, known for being more affordable.

News about the headphones is also expected, especially about the AiPods Pro, which has not been updated since 2019.

When does it arrive in Brazil?

After the announcements made at the event, there is a period of time until the arrival of the products in Brazilian lands. Based on the time between the last three events and arrival in Brazil, it will arrive in about 1 month.

However, in the last release, Apple made available pre-sales of the devices, however, due to the lack of parts, there were delays in the arrival of smartphones.

The Apple event can be followed through the YouTube company, as well as Apple TV, its streaming service. streaming.

